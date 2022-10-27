News: 300+ houses set for approval at new North Rotherham development
By Tom Austen
Plans from a national housebuilder for a 311 home development near West Melton and Brampton are being recommended for approval.
Rothbiz reported in February that Persimmon was looking to build on land off Barnsley Road / Pontefract Road that was a greenfield site allocated for housing in Rotherham's development plan in 2018.
After the allocation, Fitzwilliam Wentworth Estates put the 11.73 hectare site up for sale in 2019.
The full application is for a development that provides a mix of, two, three and four bed dwellings and a range of sizes to meet family needs. In Persimmon's styles, the proposed units are all two storeys in height with the exception of some house types which are 2.5 storeys with a master bedroom provided in the roof space.
The proposal also includes the provision of 25% on site affordable housing units, which equates to 78 dwellings.
The plans are due to be discussed at the next planning board at Rotherham Council, with planners recomending that they are approved, subject to anumber of conditions.
Vehicle access is proposed off Barnsley Road but not Pontefract Road due to the level difference between the site and Pontefract Road, along with the presence of a gas main.
Applicants conclude that the proposed development will not result in a severe impact on the operation of the transport network but objections have come in, including from local ward councillors, raising concerns over an increased volume of traffic in the area.
The planner's report addresses transport issues but concludes that "Whilst it is acknowledged that the proposal would lead to an increase in traffic ... the Transportation Officer does not raise an objection in terms of traffic volumes or highway safety issues."
The proposal includes financial contributions such as £609,451.75 for local education provision, £155,500 for sustainable transport measures, £145,659 towards future demand for sport arising from the development and £45,000 towards the maintenance and or improvement of existing off site play area.
Planners conclude: "The scheme is acceptable in terms of the design and layout, highway safety, provision of open space, drainage, ecology and landscaping as well as other general amenity issues identified above. The scheme is considered to be sustainable and has notable benefits in terms of market and affordable housing provision and associated social and economic benefits arising from such provision. Development in this location will support the ongoing delivery of services and facilities within Wat-upon-Dearne [sic] wider area and provide much needed market housing to meet Local Plan targets for housing development within the Plan period to 2028."
The planning board is due to meet on November 3 to discuss the plans.
Persimmon website
Images: Fitzwilliam Wentworth Estates
Persimmon website
Images: Fitzwilliam Wentworth Estates
