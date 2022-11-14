News: Funding boost for Rotherham's art and culture sector
By Tom Austen
Organisations bringing creativity and culture to Rotherham have secured a funding boost from Arts Council England.
The national organisation that champions and develops art and culture across the country has revealed details of its new national portfolio of funded organisations for 2023-26.
In Rotherham, literacy charity, Grimm & Co has extended its status as a “National Portfolio Organisation” for another three years, with £247,116 per year up to 2026.
ROAR (Rotherham Open Arts Renaissance) is also continuing as a portfolio organisation and has secured £71,735 annually for the same period, while Rotherham Museums, Arts and Heritage has been awarded £250,000 per year and joins the portfolio for the first time.
Grimm & Co, which is currently working on new premises in Rotherham town centre, said that the support provides core funding, critical support, partnership and much more for the next three years. It should enable them to maintain, develop and grow its programmes with children, young people and families across Yorkshire and the Humber.
This funding will support the core of the organisation which will enable the delivery of arts-based creative programmes provided to young people aged 0-18, from early years story-based sensory play to community outreach workshops to Arts Award training with older teenagers, and more recently, teachers’ creative delivery activities and programmes.
Founding Director, Deborah Bullivant, said: "Grimm & Co have been fortunate to secure National Portfolio status and core funding for four years and this has enabled us to plan, develop and deliver an exciting and innovative programme for communities. We are overjoyed to hear that our recent application is successful, securing our core at a pivotal time for this charity, hurtling towards opening our new, enchanting story destination in 2023."
Chair of the Board, Sarah Dunwell, said: “We are elated to hear that our application to the Arts Council was successful. This enables us to continue to build our programmes, reach and engage communities and to secure our presence as the region’s one and only Emporium of Stories in Rotherham town centre at such a critical time for us.”
ROAR, which is also based in the town centre, said that the new funding "enables us to develop and deliver our unique programme of innovative and inclusive grass roots projects, transforming the town’s unique cultural life through creative practice."
Rotherham Council's Museums, Arts and Heritage service said that the funding "will enable us to continue our work using our collections, venues and spaces to engage with communities across Rotherham."
Arts Council England Chair, Sir Nicholas Serota, said: “As well as continuing our commitment to our many established and renowned cultural organisations, I am deeply proud of the support we will be giving to those new organisations which will help ignite creativity across the country. We are facing economic pressures at present but this funding is about an investment in our future. This portfolio will support the next generation of visionary inventors, makers, performers and artists. In particular, the growth of our funding for organisations that support and develop work for children represents a profoundly important long-term investment in our country’s talent.”
Grimm & Co website
ROAR website
Images: Grimm & Co
Grimm & Co website
ROAR website
Images: Grimm & Co
