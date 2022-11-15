News: American multinational chain eyes Rotherham for new location
By Tom Austen
A growing restaurant chain is hoping to open in Rotherham at the start of next year when locals will be able to experience "Famous Louisiana Chicken."
Popeyes UK is building its presence across the UK, with sites due to launch in early 2023 in Rotherham, Cardiff and Glasgow. Elsewhere, the brand is gearing up to open Reading and Croydon, as well as Cambridge, following the runaway success of its Oxford restaurant.
The record-breaking Oxford opening day saw hungry customers forming a queue around the block from 5am, and people arriving at the restaurant to join it straight from their nights out.
Popeyes UK’s first foray into the Midlands in October saw similar success levels, with its Nottingham opening breaking the records that Oxford previously set and, over in Derby, customers queuing from 10:30pm the night before launch.
Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders and other regional items. It now has over 3,700 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world.
Tom Crowley, CEO at Popeyes UK, commented: “There is a pattern emerging now at all our openings with people queuing through the night to be the first in line on opening day. It’s fantastic to see how well we are being received right across the UK.
“As well as the new high street restaurants and delivery kitchens, we’re also very excited to announce that in 2023, we’ll be opening a raft of drive-thru locations, with the first likely to be in Rotherham at Parkgate Shopping Park. Consumer demand has been high for a drive-thru ever since we landed in the UK, so it feels like a real milestone for us.
“We’ve carefully planned our site acquisition strategy in line with where we’re seeing most demand from our customers, and it’s great to see it coming to life. We’re working at pace currently on opening our Liverpool, Brighton and Leicester branches before the end of the year – but we always have one eye on the future and are looking forward to continuing sharing our expansion plans.”
In 2021, Popeyes announced its plans to open 350 restaurants in the UK over the next ten years. Overall, Popeyes UK is expected to open 20 restaurants in 2023, which brings the total number of UK restaurants to 31 by the end of 2023. The UK represents the 11th new market for Popeyes across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, where the chain has already opened hundreds of new sites as part of its global expansion.
Since launching in November 2021, Popeyes UK has opened seven restaurants across the breadth of the country and four delivery kitchens in Greater London. It recently announced that it is due to open a further six, and is expected to have created a further 1,000 careers in the hospitality and construction sectors before the end of 2022.
In 2017, Restaurant Brands International (RBI) announced a deal to buy Popeyes for US$1.8 billion. RBI is a Canadian-American multinational fast food holding company which has other subsidiary brands including Burger King and Tim Horton's. Ring International Holding AG (RIH) acquired the master franchise rights for Popeyes United Kingdom last year.
Popeyes UK website
Images: Popeyes
