News: Manufacturer expanding into Rotherham with new 90,000 sq ft unit
By Tom Austen
Senior Architectural Systems, the UK’s largest privately owned aluminium fenestration solutions provider, is expanding its manufacturing capacity with the opening of a new facility in Rotherham.
With its head office in Doncaster, Senior offers an extensive range of aluminium architectural façade systems, plus it has its own powder coating facilities, and a fleet of eco delivery vehicles. The rising cost of energy prices has led to a surge in demand efficient aluminium fenestrations systems that comply with recently updated building regulations. Turnover for 2021 was over £40m.
The company has taken a new site on Mangham Road that will provide an additional 90,000 sq ft of usable storage and production space. The move is part of Senior’s wider strategic expansion plan to enhance the thermal-efficiency of its entire product range and to significantly increase production of its low U-value and UK patented PURe® aluminium windows and doors system.
The unit on the Barbot Hall Industrial Estate was previously occupied by Hydro Components UK Ltd that was closed as part of a wider restructuring of its Extruded Solutions operations announced in 2020.
Advertisement
The new occupier is part of Senior’s wider strategic expansion plan to enhance the thermal-efficiency of its entire product range and to significantly increase production of its low U-value and UK patented PURe aluminium windows and doors system.
It is anticipated that Senior will commence production of its PURe range at the new Rotherham site in early 2023. Once the new site is fully operational, Senior will be able to maximise the space in its existing Denaby HQ to both increase the speed of its in-house powder coating facility and support the ongoing development of its full range of high-performance aluminium windows, doors and curtain wall systems.
"We are excited to commence production of our PURe system in the new year and look forward to maximising this new capacity to continue to enhance the thermal-performance of our complete range of products.”
The new site in Rotherham will also provide valuable storage space to assist with Senior’s nationwide delivery service and coincides with the company's decision to close its distribution centre in Newport, Wales. All customers in Wales and the South of England will now be served by the two main facilities in South Yorkshire, with Senior’s branch in Livingston continuing to support orders to Scotland and Ireland.
Senior Architectural Systems website
Images: Senior Architectural Systems
With its head office in Doncaster, Senior offers an extensive range of aluminium architectural façade systems, plus it has its own powder coating facilities, and a fleet of eco delivery vehicles. The rising cost of energy prices has led to a surge in demand efficient aluminium fenestrations systems that comply with recently updated building regulations. Turnover for 2021 was over £40m.
The company has taken a new site on Mangham Road that will provide an additional 90,000 sq ft of usable storage and production space. The move is part of Senior’s wider strategic expansion plan to enhance the thermal-efficiency of its entire product range and to significantly increase production of its low U-value and UK patented PURe® aluminium windows and doors system.
The unit on the Barbot Hall Industrial Estate was previously occupied by Hydro Components UK Ltd that was closed as part of a wider restructuring of its Extruded Solutions operations announced in 2020.
Advertisement
The new occupier is part of Senior’s wider strategic expansion plan to enhance the thermal-efficiency of its entire product range and to significantly increase production of its low U-value and UK patented PURe aluminium windows and doors system.
It is anticipated that Senior will commence production of its PURe range at the new Rotherham site in early 2023. Once the new site is fully operational, Senior will be able to maximise the space in its existing Denaby HQ to both increase the speed of its in-house powder coating facility and support the ongoing development of its full range of high-performance aluminium windows, doors and curtain wall systems.
"We are excited to commence production of our PURe system in the new year and look forward to maximising this new capacity to continue to enhance the thermal-performance of our complete range of products.”
The new site in Rotherham will also provide valuable storage space to assist with Senior’s nationwide delivery service and coincides with the company's decision to close its distribution centre in Newport, Wales. All customers in Wales and the South of England will now be served by the two main facilities in South Yorkshire, with Senior’s branch in Livingston continuing to support orders to Scotland and Ireland.
Senior Architectural Systems website
Images: Senior Architectural Systems
0 comments:
Post a Comment