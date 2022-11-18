News: Rotherham Markets revamp plans approved
By Tom Austen
Plans for the delayed £22m revamp of Rotherham markets and central library have been approved.
Detailed plans were submitted in June showing the refurbishment of the indoor and outdoor market space, external appearance, entrances and public realm. A new dining area with commercial units is a new addition wilst the new library will include a café, meeting rooms, flexible gallery space, and a maker’s space.
In September Rothbiz revealed that the markets redevelopment had been delayed as the council attempted to fill a large funding gap. Rotherham Council secured funding from the Government’s Future High Street Fund to part finance the improvements but the project had a forecast funding gap of £9.8m following an update of the cost plan. Funding has been found from various pots including £5m from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority's (SYMCA's) "Gainshare" funding pot.
The proposals have been designed to appeal to young generations and new customers, whilst not alienating the existing customer base.
Planning documents show that the refurbished indoor market will get a new configuration for the stalls, replacing the grid pattern to incorporate a main "desire line" to connect the updated Market Square entrance across to the links to other floors.
The roof, which is suffering from leaks and damp insulation, will be repaired. American Yellow Poplar slatted panels will transform the look and feel inside.
Between the indoor and outdoor market, plans show that three bays of the existing market wing will be demolished and replaced by a double height dining area with and industrial look similar to food stalls at Spitalfields Market in London.
A seating area will be surrounded by six units for food vendors and a communal kitchen.
The new outdoor covered market is intended to be used predominantly as a market, but occasionally also for exhibitions and events. The existing tensile fabric roof, which only dates from 1997, is to be replaced with a lightweight system and ceiling cladding in slatted timber.
The Charter Arms pub and the RAIN Building have been demolished and are set to be replaced by public realm in an area called "Market Gardens." The former arcade units will be refurbished to house the Community Hub for Citizens Advice.
The plans were approved without going to the council's planning board. Officers explained that: "The regeneration of the markets is identified as one of the key moves in the Town Centre Supplementary Planning Document."
Changes of use around the site - relocating community facilities and from retail to food on the first floor are considered acceptable.
Whilst Rotherham Council has policies to restrict the amount of food outlets clustered in town centres, and takeaways located close to education establishments, planners conclude that: "The provision of new dining facilities within the market complex (dining experience) are above ground floor level and therefore policy relating to primary and secondary shopping frontages will not be relevant (as they apply only to ground floor uses). These facilities are supported as it will enhance the markets as a destination."
The relocation of the library was also discussed with the markets site described "an ideal location" for a new library, close to the centre of town and transport facilities. Planners said: "There will be a loss of the facility located within Riverside house, however the alternative ‘New Library’ will be a substantial gain and should benefit the public by being more accessible with a refreshed modern offer.
"Accordingly, the proposed development as a whole will have a significant benefit to the vitality and vibrancy of Rotherham Town Centre, will enhance the markets as a destination and be of benefit to the community."
A recent update to the Council's cabinet said: "The appointment of a contractor to build the scheme is underway with an announcement expected in November. Construction on site is scheduled to commence in Summer 2023."
Rotherham markets website
Images: Greig & Stephenson / RMBC
