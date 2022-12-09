News: Where is Popeye's going to go at Parkgate?
By Tom Austen
American multinational chain, Popeye's is coming to Parkgate at Rotherham and plans have been submitted showing where the growing restaurant chain is planning to go, taking over an established food unit.
Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders and other regional items. It now has over 3,700 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world.
Rothbiz reported last month that, as part of building its presence across the UK, a Poepeye's site was due to launch in early 2023 in Rotherham at Parkgate Shopping. It is likely to be one of the chain's first drive-thru locations.
A planning application shows that Popeye's is taking on the current KFC outlet at Parkgate Shopping Park that is now listed as closed.
The plans are for a minor reconfiguration of car park and drive-thru lane to create dual ordering lane, designed to "enhance the function of the drive thru lane in order to reduce the potential for queuing vehicles to obstruct the customer car park."
Plans, drawn up by FirstPlan, state: "At present, the existing drive-thru lane is very short, just circa 10m in length between the ordering point and collection window (circa two vehicles). In addition, the ordering point is currently located at the entrance to the drive-thru lane so an ordering vehicle will partially block the car park circulation and the first waiting vehicle will wait within the car park circulation. The proposed alterations and reconfiguration of the existing drive-thru lane have been designed to improve the operation of the drive-thru lane and reduce impacts on the car parking in relation to adjacent retail and commercial units."
The plans would result in a reduction of 25 existing car parking spaces near the unit but their will be the addition of two blue badge parking spaces, therefore totalling a net reduction of 23 parking spaces.
Plans conclude: "The proposals will secure the reoccupation of the restaurant unit and deliver clear economic and social benefits, which is supported by planning policy at all levels. As such, the provision of an enhanced drive-thru lane in association with Popeyes’ occupation of the restaurant will enhance the viability and vitality of the unit.
"Occupation of this unit by Popeyes and provision of an enhanced drive-thru facility will expand the food offering and increase the desirability of the surrounding area and attract additional customer footfall."
In 2021, Popeyes announced its plans to open 350 restaurants in the UK over the next ten years. Overall, Popeyes UK is expected to open 20 restaurants in 2023, which brings the total number of UK restaurants to 31 by the end of 2023.
Popeyes UK website
Images: Popeyes / Google Maps
