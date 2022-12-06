News: Ritchie Bros. to make further investment in Rotherham facility following land deal
By Tom Austen
Equipment auction company Ritchie Bros. UK is set to continue transforming its Rotherham site following its recently completed purchase of the land and remaining buildings.
The Canadian company's first permanent purpose-built plant and machinery auction facility in the UK was created on a 40-acre plot at the heart of the former Maltby Colliery.
The 500 acre colliery was mined for over 100 years until geological conditions could not be overcome.
Auctions began taking place at the site in 2019 as Ritchie Bros. outgrew its former base at Donington Park. Having secured planning permission, the site was developed step by step with local contractors. Surfaces were levelled, old structures demolished if not renovated, new offices were constructed, and equipment services added.
The £1.6m plant auction facility, which holds both live and online auctions, included a 15,000 sq ft auction building, auction lot yard for equipment display, check-in building, and office space. Around 30 full time jobs have been created.
Work will continue following the purchase of the site, opening the door for further enhancements and onsite services for customers.
A key development project will see the major renovation of a large historical structure from the old colliery becoming a state-of-the-art equipment workshop.
Rupert Craven, Sales Director UK & Ireland at Ritchie Bros., said: "Since moving to Maltby in 2019, we’ve conducted 23 auctions, attracted over 30,000 registered bidders, and sold over 31,000 excavators, tractors, dumpers, trucks and other machinery to businesses from all over the world.
“During this time, we have made really good progress transforming the site into the Head Office for our UK business, and we have more exciting plans in the pipeline, like the new workshop.
“Once completed, our customers will be able to use painting and a range of refurbishing services in Maltby. This will further help our customers from all over the world buy and sell machinery, as a refurb can make all the difference when selling in our auction or Marketplace-E to help maximize the returns. Or before putting your purchased equipment to work.”
The world's largest industrial auctioneer dates back to 1958 and is now listed on the stock exchanges in New York and Toronto. For the third quarter of 2022 Ritchie Bros. posted adjusted EBITDA (earnings before tax) of $102.5m, up 12% on the same three months of the previous year.
Ritchie Bros. UK website
Images: Ritchie Bros.
