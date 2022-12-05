News: Banks' bid to keep Rotherham turbines turning
By Tom Austen
Independent renewable energy firm Banks Renewables wants to operate its wind farm in Rotherham for an additional 15 years, newly submitted planning documents show.
Planning permission was granted for the erection of six 132m turbines at Penny Hill Farm in Ulley in December 2010 with the permission to operate for 25 years from the date on which electricity is first generated.
Pegasus planning consultants have submitted a new application to vary conditions attached to the previous permission so that the operation of the windfarm and its associated decommissioning would be extended to up to 40 years in total.
Plans show that the first export of electricity was 23rd June 2013, and therefore the expiry date of Penny Hill Wind Farm is currently 24th June 2038. This application is seeking permission for an extension until 24th June 2053.
No other aspects of the c20MW wind farm would change as part of the planning application, no new turbines are being planned and all the existing planning conditions under which they currently operate, including those which protect the residential amenity of local residents, would remain unaltered.
Banks Renewables is applying for extensions to the permitted lifespan for its four onshore wind farms in Yorkshire.
Lewis Stokes, senior community relations manager at the Banks Group, said: “Our Yorkshire wind farms have all been operating efficiently for many years, and our aim is to maximise the significant environmental, energy security and community benefits they can deliver, a process which extending their respective permitted lifespans would allow us to do.
“Many communities across the county have benefited from revenues generated by each wind farm and extending their lifespans would mean even more capital would be available to support projects across surrounding areas.
“Generating as much of the energy that we all use via renewables is a crucial part of the UK’s journey towards its Net Zero targets and will enable the country to decarbonise its power supply and achieve its climate change targets more quickly than would otherwise be possible.”
By 2021 the Penny Hill Wind Farm had generated enough clean renewable energy to meet the equivalent of the annual electricity demanded by 100,000 homes – which is approximately all of the houses in Rotherham and Doncaster.
