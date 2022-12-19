News: Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber names chief executive’s successor
By Tom Austen
Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce has announced Carrie Sudbury, as successor to chief executive Andrew Denniff, as part of the organisation’s future plans.
Carrie’s appointment was confirmed by chamber directors at a recent board meeting, following a competitive and rigorous recruitment process. She will take up her new role next year, ensuring a smooth transitional period, ahead of the planned retirement of outgoing CEO Andrew Denniff, in June 2023.
The member organisation annouced its new president recently.
In her new role, Carrie will be responsible for representing the interests of more than 1,100 members based within South Yorkshire, helping to ensure the voice of local businesses are heard, as well as collaborating with Board Members, Council Representatives, and regional strategic partners to help build and strengthen the local business economy.
Carrie is no stranger to the influence of the chamber in South Yorkshire. Since joining the member-led organisation in 2013, she has worked as an integral part of the Chamber’s team, and overseen Chamber Skills Solutions, which provides specialist training to businesses. More recently, she has helped local businesses to prepare for Brexit and supported local companies to navigate their way through the Covid-19 pandemic.
Carrie will become just the third chief executive of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber and the first woman in the role, following the merger between the two town Chambers in 2007.
Reflecting on her appointment, Carrie Sudbury said: “Chambers of Commerce are imperative in representing, supporting, and helping businesses to overcome the challenges they face. Being appointed as Chief Executive is an incredible honour, and I am looking forward to building on the success Andrew has delivered, by helping Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber to play a vital role in developing a strong local economy.
“Over the next few months, Andrew and I will work together closely to provide a smooth transition period ahead of his well-deserved retirement next year.”
Matthew Stephens, President of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber, added: “On behalf of all our members, I would like to wish Carrie every success in her new role. Carrie is no stranger to the local business community, and under her leadership the Chamber will go from strength to strength, continuing the significant results Andrew has delivered over the past 12 years.
“More recently, our Chamber has recorded some of the highest levels of membership retention in the UK, as well as continuing to grow as an organisation. This is due to the hard work of both Andrew and Carrie, and under Carrie’s leadership the Chamber will continue in its mission to provide support and representation to the local business community and help make both Barnsley and Rotherham great places to do business.”
BR Chamber website
Images: BR Chamber
BR Chamber website
Images: BR Chamber
