News: Council selling bank building for £1
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council's cabinet has agreed to sell of a former bank building for just £1 so that a regeneration scheme can go ahead in the town centre.
Rothbiz reported earlier this month that the former Lloyds bank at 32-34 Corporation Street was being sold as part of wider redevelopment in the area.
The authority acquired the property back in 2006 for an undisclosed sum using its allocation from the Yorkshire Forward Single Pot but the economic downturn and a reduction in available funding has seen it sit empty ever since.
Cabinet papers explain that the property will be disposed of to a private sector individual who owns the neighbouring properties who will then lead on the delivery of the development scheme at 30-38 Corporation Street - which includes the also vacant former NatWest branch next door.
If it all goes to plan, the scheme could create 16 new residential properties and 12,300 sq ft of commercial space at the gateway to the emerging Leisure & Cultural Quarter on Corporation Street.
The scheme is set to retain, refurbish and repurpose the landmark former NatWest bank for commercial uses and it is due to be completed in 2024.
Paul Woodcock, Strategic Director for Regeneration and Environment at Rotherham Council, confirmed the pound price at a cabinet meeting. He said: “In essence, the recommendation is to transfer that asset to the private owner for a larger development to take place.
“With the site overlooking Forge Island, and the plans for the car park below, this is a key part of those redevelopment plans.”
Woodcock also confirmed that conditions will be included in the deal to ensure the redevelopment of the property is completed in a timely manner and to a good standard.
The regeneration scheme is part of the proposals announced when £31.6m in Town Deal funding was secured last year. The sale for £1 levers in the external funding and the private sector match funding.
Images: Google Maps
3 comments:
Great news.
Forward thinking from the council for regeneration of the town centre.
Well done.
I wonder who owns the adjacent property?....
Can never get this place as lively as Doncaster,Sheffield or Barnsley however you try.Little backwater town filled with junkies n druggies.Bet none of the new establishmwnts will stay for more than 3 years before deciding enough is enough.
