News: Rotherham care home acquired
By Tom Austen
A freehold 60 bed dementia home in Rotherham has been acquired by one of the UK’s leading healthcare groups specialising in age-related conditions.
Specialist UK lending and savings bank, Shawbrook provided a seven-figure sum for the Pristine Care Group to add the Broom Lane facility to its portfolio.
Pristine Care Group is a joint venture company controlled by the Younas Family. The family provide quality care and services to individuals with often challenging care demands related to dementia and other age-related conditions. The Younas group now own over 30 residential homes and more than 70 supported living units across the country fully focused on patient outcomes.
Previously part of the Wood Care Group, Broom Lane is a 60-bed new build care home in Rotherham with an excellent service quality and regulatory track record.
The Younas family had worked with Shawbrook previously having refinanced an adult mental health unit plus the acquisition of two more units in Stoke on Trent. They recently approached the Healthcare Finance team again, securing a 7-figure commercial loan to complete their latest acquisition.
Tanzeel Younas, Owner and Managing Director of Pristine Care Group said: “The acquisition of Broom Lane is an exciting next step for our family. It is a well-respected, high-quality care home with dedicated staff, which will seamlessly join our family business.
“We are looking forward to working with the current care and management team to further enhance the quality and breadth of their operations as part of the wider family.
“Shawbrook’s amazing support and their extensive knowledge of this sector were key elements in their ability to deliver the right funding we needed to acquire Broom Lane.”
Christos Christodoulou, Senior Director of Shawbrook’s Healthcare Finance team said: “The elderly care sector in the UK remains underfunded and we expect to see further headwinds in 2023. Taking the time to understand the dynamics of the sector and our clients’ ambitions has been the secret to our success over the past few years. This has been another excellent opportunity to strengthen our partnership with the Younas Family who have an excellent reputation in the care industry.
“We are living in an ageing population and with a clear lack of supply and a huge demand so we look forward to continuing to build the relationship and hopefully fund a few more acquisitions for them in the near future.”
Dasos Kirtsides, Head of Healthcare at Shawbrook added: “I have known the Younas family for a number of years and they are an outstanding family business offering a top-class service to vulnerable individuals who badly need support at this crucial time. I am delighted for the team and am thrilled to have backed them in this acquisition, which is within a sector that we are keen to continue supporting.
“Chris & Stefanie from my Healthcare Finance Team have done a fantastic job and pulled out all the stops to get this deal completed on time, which not only benefits the Younas Family but also the wider elderly care sector also. Shawbrook fully supported the healthcare sector throughout the pandemic, and we continue to back the best-in-class operators and partners in the industry.”
Shawbrook website
Images: Google Maps
Shawbrook website
Images: Google Maps
