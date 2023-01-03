News: Discount supermarket takes on former Rotherham Aldi
By Tom Austen
Farmfoods has moved into a Rotherham commercial unit vacated by Aldi at the end of 2022.
Rothbiz reported in September that, despite being Britain's fastest growing grocer, the German discount retailer had informed staff that its Eastwood store would close in October.
Farmfoods is a frozen food retailer that saw a large increase in sales during the COVID pandemic. Founded in Scotland, the company started in 1955 as a meat-processing business and now has 300 stores (including one at Parkgate) and four distribution centres nationwide. It posted turnover of £872.5m in the year to January 1 2022.
Farmfoods has announced that the new Rotherham store will open on January 14.
The 15,080 sq ft unit was built on the former Matthewman's car showroom with work starting in 2011. Despite Aldi's sales growth and expansion, Rothbiz revealed in 2021 that Lamb & Swift had been instructed to advertise the store on Fitzwilliam Road as being for sale and to let.
The modern retail unit, which is on a site with an area of 1.7 acres and has 78 car parking spaces, was made available by way of a new lease or for sale with asking prices only available on application.
In 2019, rival discount chain Lidl, opened a 23,000 sq ft store on the site of the former Dalton Progressive Working Men's Club, just over a mile away. The Eastwood site is also located between large Tesco and Asda stores, as well as being close to Iceland and Heron Foods outlets.
Farmfoods website
Images: Tom Austen
Farmfoods website
Images: Tom Austen
Wonderful news.
Another setback for the naysayers
Excellent.
