News: Parkway works complete at Rotherham junction

Work has been completed on the £44m upgrade of the A630 Rotherham Gateway, which links Rotherham and Sheffield.



The Rotherham Gateway leads into the Sheffield Parkway and has undergone significant upgrades. It now benefits from an additional lane on both the eastbound and westbound carriageway.



Junction 33, on the intersecting M1, has also benefited from carriageway improvements and resurfacing.



Capacity on the road is now markedly increased, in-turn, improving journey reliability and reducing travel time. In addition, the new 50 mph speed limit will improve road safety and cut carbon emissions which feeds into Rotherham Council’s Clean Air Zone plans.



New street lighting, carriageway surfaces, signals and signs have been installed to improve safety for drivers. Drainage has also been improved to create better flood resilience and includes sympathetic landscaping with new trees and hedgerows.



Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment Cllr Dominic Beck said: “We've already had good feedback from residents who use this busy route every day, and this significant investment in the roads network will continue to make a difference for travellers into and out of the borough. That in turn helps to support businesses and jobs in the community. Alongside improving the experience of drivers and passengers, by reducing the amount of time traffic is standing we can also help to address air quality concerns in the area too.”



The Advanced Manufacturing Park and Sheffield Business Park, which is located alongside the Parkway, will also benefit from the completed works. The site is seeing continued expansion and the improved infrastructure will now support these developments. Future development of a planned Motorway Service Area is also progressing through design and approval stages.



Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy, Cllr Denise Lelliott said: “The road is vital in connecting Rotherham with Sheffield and links to the M1. Completion of these works will make a big difference to thousands of commuters’ journeys every day as well as supporting economic and housing growth in the region.”



The improvements, which were funded through Central Government from the Local Growth Fund, have been carried out in partnership with leading international infrastructure group Balfour Beatty.



Balfour Beatty utilised an expert local supply chain throughout the project duration resulting in significant use of small and medium enterprises within a 40-mile radius. This provided employment opportunities including apprentice and graduate positions, ensuring the scheme leaves a lasting positive legacy for the local community.



Stephen Semple, Area Director at Balfour Beatty, said: “Testament to the dedication and hard work of our team over the last 18 months, we are pleased that the A630 Rotherham Gateway scheme has now fully reopened to traffic.



“We hope that these essential upgrade works will provide a lasting legacy for South Yorkshire and beyond, improving lives through increased connectivity and reduced journey times.”



Images: RMBC