News: Thirst for Beatson Clark's British designed and manufactured glass products
By Tom Austen
Leading glass packaging manufacturer Beatson Clark continues to be the clear choice for a range of producers who focus on sustainability, suitability and style.
The Greasborough Road firm, which has been making glass bottles and jars in Rotherham since 1751, specialises in providing glass packaging solutions for niche brands in the food, drink and pharmaceutical markets worldwide.
Wiltshire-based artisan food manufacturer Tracklements has moved more of its products into Beatson Clark’s glass jars to ensure sustainability and security of supply. Some jars previously manufactured in Europe will now be made in the UK.
Ben Read, Operations Director at Tracklements, said: “We’ve been a Beatson Clark customer for a long time – over 30 years. We’ve taken their standard jars and bottles for a long time but in the last four or five years we’ve also had Beatson Clark manufacture bespoke jars for us.
“Our other glass containers came from Europe – but in 2020 and 2021 there was a major move away from plastic and quite a few European furnaces were being rebuilt, which meant that glass supply was quite tight.
“We decided we wanted to secure the most local supply we could to try to be as sustainable as possible. Beatson Clark is one of very few glass manufacturers in the UK so it made sense to put more of our requirements with them.
“They were very good during the glass supply shortages, doing their utmost to maintain a constant supply of glass to us, and we felt they should be rewarded. We also want to secure that sustainability and security of supply."
The move is the latest in a long line of contract wins for the Rotherham firm. Funkin Cocktails, the UK’s number one ready-to-drink cocktail brand, has switched to a British designed and manufactured bottle, having previously used standard glass bottles imported from overseas.
Lynn Sidebottom, Sales and Marketing Director at Beatson Clark, said: “We are seeing more and more customers coming to us who were previously buying their glass packaging from overseas.
“Sustainability and reliability in supply lines is increasingly important these days; if you buy British you support British manufacturing, you get a high-quality product, you minimise risk and you lower your impact on the environment."
Other recent wins for Beatson Clark include creating a 250ml bottle for the launch of Aupale Grapefruit Seltzer based on the Canadian spirit brand’s unique 750ml vodka bottle, and BOL Foods, makers of Power Shakes, switching to a new bespoke glass bottle.
Beatson Clark website
Images: Beatson Clark
