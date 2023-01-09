News: Work starts on £12m Rotherham link road
By Tom Austen
Work is underway on a £12m transport scheme that aims to improve the area around Parkgate Shopping in Rotherham.
South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard and Leader of Rotherham Council, Cllr. Chris Read joined contractors, Tilbury Douglas, at the Parkgate link road and Park & Ride scheme.
Planning permission was secured last year for a proposed new 800 metre road between Aldwarke Lane and both Stonerow Way and Stadium Way which is set to provide a second access route to Parkgate Shopping, via a roundabout between the two railway bridges. It is designed to relieve existing congestion on the A633 around Parkgate Shopping and improve traffic flow and bus journey times on the corridor and wider road network.
In addition to improving the vehicular, walking and cycling infrastructure, also included in the scheme is a new 300-space Park & Ride facility for the Parkgate Tram Train terminus, including electric vehicle bays.
£11.52m is required from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) Transforming Cities Fund towards project costs of £12.86m. £7m is for the new access route and £3.4m for a new Park & Ride facility. £1.7m is needed for upgrades to Taylor's Lane roundabout nearby - a separate part of the scheme.
South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard, said: “Fixing our public transport system means making sure we’re building the network South Yorkshire needs and deserves.
“This is the beginning of an exciting scheme improving transport links around Rotherham – and will help us create the faster, smarter, greener public transport system we need. We need our trams, our buses and our trains to work together to create a fully integrated system which gets you where you need to be.
“An integrated, 21st century transport network will make our air cleaner, our bodies healthier, our roads safer, and we’ll have more money in our pockets given the high price of fuel right now. That’s why fixing our public transport network is central to my vision of a greener, fairer and healthier South Yorkshire.”
Leader of Rotherham Council, Cllr Chris Read, said: “The Parkgate park and ride scheme is the latest major investment in the borough that we’ve secured and residents will start to see more visible works taking place in the coming weeks. As well as improving access to the country’s first tram-train, the new access road will provide some welcome relief on the congested local road network. Close working between the Council and the South Yorkshire Mayor's office has been key to unlocking this important transport scheme and we're really pleased to have works on site."
Images: SYMCA
