News: Rotherham's new investment strategy includes £28m theatre ambition
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council has published a new place-based investment strategy setting out priorities for using funding across the borough for the next decade.
It includes things like a new £28m theatre and the expansion of the Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation District (AMID).
Replacing the Economic Growth Plan, the strategy takes a place-based approach and respondes to the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) and the devolved "South Yorkshire Renewal Fund" which is set to fund regeneration projects across the region.
Looking beyond buildings and infrastructure to the needs and assets of its community, the strategic objectives include supporting and diversifying Rotherham’s town centre offer to increase footfall and create a resilient and economically secure place. Other objectives focus on manufacturing, culture, housing, transport, skills and inclusive growth.
Capturing already announced schemes, projects for the town centre from now until 2025 include the £45m leisure-led development of Forge Island, the £31m redevelopment of the markets complex, the £27m cultural quarter around Corporation Street and the £12m of investment into new housing along the riverside.
Cultural projects include the £2.9m expansion for literacy charity, Grimm & Co, and a £9m new library to go alongside the new markets.
Looking beyond 2025, a new theatre is included in the strategy and has been given an investment figure of c.£28m.
Rothbiz revealed that the authority had applied to knock down the former Wilkinson's Store on Corporation Street and that the site had been earmarked as the potential location for a new theatre.
To develop the economy further, the strategy looks at expanding the Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation District (AMID) which has developed around the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) and is occupied by highend industrial operators such as Boeing and McClaren.
A Land Supply review carried out by Aspinall Verdi consultants in 2022 identifies a geographic cluster for expansion at Templeborough and the opportunity for growth presented by the arrival of a new Mainline Rail Station "must be capitalised upon and the creation of a new industrial growth zone spanning a corridor between Eastwood and Aldwarke must be investigated and maximised."
The document states: "After years of under investment and declining economy the Council’s ambition and drive is now reaping success, the Council has been recognised as the Most Improved in 2022 and alongside its partners has successfully secured over £120m of investment in the Borough’s economy, people and infrastructure.
"However this investment arrives during difficult and changing times, rising costs and a reducing workforce impacts on business sustainability, the ability to deliver capital projects and surety over long-term economic future. The scale of Rotherham’s ambition in the context of current market conditions leads to an approach to investment which will bring focus to delivering current objectives. New investment will complement existing investment, retaining focus on priorities and delivering on promises. Rotherham’s place-based investment strategy will therefore be time bound and this first iteration focusses on investment to 2025.
"At the same time the Council and its partners remain ambitious and continue to plan for sustainable and continued growth, planning for 2025 and beyond and moving to public/private partnership approaches which will see less reliance on public sector interventions."
Images: RMBC
Images: RMBC
