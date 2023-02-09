News: Council leader addresses "believe it when I see it" jibes over Rotherham regeneration









The document captures already announced schemes such as the £45m leisure-led development of Forge Island, the £31m redevelopment of the markets complex, the £27m cultural quarter around Corporation Street and the £12m of investment into new housing along the riverside. Multimillion pound transport schemes are also underway at Parkgate and Magna.



Going beyond 2025, a new theatre is included in the strategy and has been given an investment figure of c.£28m.



Cllr. Read talked about the projects underway but also of the comments he receives such as "nothing ever changes" and “I’ll believe it when I see it with my own eyes.”



Read said: "For too long, that logic of “nothing ever gets better” has been too prominent in the conversations we have.



"I’ve got saved on my phone a screenshot of the comment posted on Facebook when we announced the building of this UCR [the £10.5m university centre opened on Doncaster Gate in 2018]. It simply said; “What a waste of money.” I’m guessing no one thinks that now.



"But, why were we the last place in South Yorkshire to get an HE skills centre like this? Why will we be the last to have a cinema?



"Too often, the conversation is caught between “it won’t happen anyway” and “it should have happened already,” as if progress is made magically, without anyone ever having to take a chance, have a go, spend some money – or frankly make some mistakes.



"Progress may well just be taken for granted when it’s achieved, but it has to be earned the hard way in the first place.



"The Forge Island debate looked exactly like that: we’ve waited sixty years or more for that development. People rightly look at our neighbours and ask why we can’t have facilities like Barnsley’s Glassworks or Doncaster’s Cast. Then they’re horrified to discover that gems like those don’t just randomly drop from the sky."



Last year,



The leader of Rotherham Council has addressed the all-too-common comments from constituents of "nothing ever gets better," "what a waste of money” and “it won't happen anyway” when it comes to regeneration projects in the borough, stating that things like new cinemas and theatres, "don’t just randomly drop from the sky" and have to be earned the hard way.Cllr. Chris Read was speaking at the recent launch of the updated Rotherham Together Partnership plan at the University Centre Rotherham (UCR).