News: Plans in for large unit on AMP in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
The next phase of the development on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham is to be a large warehouse unit, if newly submitted plans are approved.
Work recently got underway on the latest AMP development, known as R-evolution Phase 4, and the latest plans are for another parcel of land to the south of Whittle Way and Highfield Spring.
In 2021, Harworth Group plc received outline planning permission for a further 242,000 sq ft of commercial floorspace on 18 acres of land which has previously been granted planning permission for business and industrial uses.
Drawn up by The Harris Partnership, the latest plans for the Harworth Group show one single 86,000 sq ft building for commercial use which includes a 70,000 sq ft warehouse on the ground floor.
Designed to match the current industrial units on the site in appearance, the new building would be 18.7m high. The proposal features a number of green objectives and is targeting a BREEAM rating of very good.
94 car parking spaces are proposed and other elements are discussed in the plans, including landscaping and drainage.
The plans state: "Many world-leading manufacturing firms are already located at the AMP and this next phase of development seeks to build on this success to date to further strengthen the AMP's reputation as an advanced manufacturing, hi-tech engineering and research and development location."
In its year-end trading update, Harworth Group confirmed that it had agreed terms for a 73,000 sq. ft built-to-suit unit at the AMP to be retained in its own investment portfolio after completion.
AMP website
Images: Harworth / Harris Partnership
