News: Poundland's Rotherham expansion confirmed









The 32,185 sq ft unit is under offer with Poundland applying for planning permission for signage and for a licence to sell alcohol.



A recent move has seen Poundland open new "supersize" stores, often out of town, which offer a selection of everyday essentials such as groceries, drinks and snacks that shoppers love, as well as revamped health and beauty, entertainment, stationery and craft ranges, so customers can do more of their shopping in one trip.



There are also wider ranges of chilled and frozen food and PEP&CO clothing and homewares, with the larger stores providing the choice and shopping experience customers would expect from the big grocers.



Barry Williams, said: “We know how customers appreciate the effort we’ve made in the last few years to transform our offer, offering them more of what they want to buy, week-in, week-out.



“That transformation means we have to step up our search for the best locations to bring the best of Poundland to customers across the UK and that’s precisely what we’ll do in 2023.



“We will continue to work hard to find the right locations that suit the range of Poundland formats we now offer – from small neighbourhood convenience stores to our large destination stores.”



In February and March, Poundland will will relocate stores in Newport, Llantrisant and Rotherham. The move across the popular retail park would see Poundland double increase its space from its current 9,900 sq ft unit to use 16,726 sq ft og the new unit.



A spokesperson for commercial property agents, ESH, said: "ESH are proud to have helped deliver a flurry of deals on Parkgate Shopping, Rotherham for our client Tim Cornford @ Ellandi in the last few weeks, welcoming new names over the coming months including Frasers/Flannels, Wren Kitchens, Popeyes and a relocated, upsized Poundland. This along with lease regears completed with TK Maxx, Superdrug, Matalan and Wilko."



Poundland has confirmed that it is relocating to a larger unit in Rotherham as it announces a major expansion for 2023 where the bargain retailer is set to open and relocate 50 stores, creating up to 800 jobs.