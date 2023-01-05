News: New retailer revealed for former Rotherham M&S









Marketed by agents, Savills, and empty throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the 32,185 sq ft unit is now under offer.



A new planning application shows that national retalier, Poundland, is eyeing up the space for expansion. The new Rotherham store would become one of the brand's largest stores.



Already on the popular Parkgate Shopping Park since 2014, Poundland continues to undergo an expansion push. The end of 2022 saw a "super Saturday" with the brand opening a number of relocated, expanded and new stores.



Advertisement

A recent move has seen Poundland open new "supersize" stores, often out of town, which offer a selection of everyday essentials such as groceries, drinks and snacks that shoppers love, as well as revamped health and beauty, entertainment, stationery and craft ranges, so customers can do more of their shopping in one trip.



There are also wider ranges of chilled and frozen food and PEP&CO clothing and homewares, with the larger stores providing the choice and shopping experience customers would expect from the big grocers.



The planning application is for new signage at the prominent unit which is alongside Primark. The move across the park would see Poundland more than triple its space from its current 9,900 sq ft unit.



M&S made the decision to relocate its store on College Street in Rotherham town centre to Parkgate Shopping in the early 2000's. The historic building is now home to discount retailer, OneBelow. Since M&S left town, the unit was Hitchens before becoming Discount UK, a brand operated by Poundworld.



Poundland website



Images: Google Maps Rothbiz reported in 2019 that the national retailer was closing its large Parkgate store when it confirmed plans to close over 100 stores in total by 2022 in order to "radically reshape M&S's Clothing & Home space" alongside relocations, conversions, downsizes and the introduction of concessions.Marketed by agents, Savills, and empty throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the 32,185 sq ft unit is now under offer.A new planning application shows that national retalier, Poundland, is eyeing up the space for expansion. The new Rotherham store would become one of the brand's largest stores.Already on the popular Parkgate Shopping Park since 2014, Poundland continues to undergo an expansion push. The end of 2022 saw a "super Saturday" with the brand opening a number of relocated, expanded and new stores.A recent move has seen Poundland open new "supersize" stores, often out of town, which offer a selection of everyday essentials such as groceries, drinks and snacks that shoppers love, as well as revamped health and beauty, entertainment, stationery and craft ranges, so customers can do more of their shopping in one trip.There are also wider ranges of chilled and frozen food and PEP&CO clothing and homewares, with the larger stores providing the choice and shopping experience customers would expect from the big grocers.The planning application is for new signage at the prominent unit which is alongside Primark. The move across the park would see Poundland more than triple its space from its current 9,900 sq ft unit.M&S made the decision to relocate its store on College Street in Rotherham town centre to Parkgate Shopping in the early 2000's. The historic building is now home to discount retailer, OneBelow. Since M&S left town, the unit was Hitchens before becoming Discount UK, a brand operated by Poundworld.

The former Marks & Spencer unit at Parkgate looks set to go the same way as its former Rotherham town centre counterpart - taken on by a discount retailer.