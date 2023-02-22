News: Rotherham ready to host biggest Get up to Speed event to date





Taking place at Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham on Thursday March 29, the event gives young people the chance to see some of the UK’s most exciting STEM innovations and meet the people who design, build and operate them. Pupils can also speak to a wide variety of businesses, inventors, apprentices and education providers about future career opportunities. For the first time, the main Magna visitor attraction will also be open to visitors to explore.



Get up to Speed with STEM also gives companies taking part the opportunity to showcase their expertise, highlight career opportunities and current vacancies and meet with other businesses, whilst helping to address the skills gaps across the sectors.



John Barber, CEO of The Work-wise Foundation (organisers of the event) said: “This year’s event will be our 11th and largest live event to date. We have a huge variety of businesses exhibiting who will be demonstrating the wide range of jobs and careers from more traditional sectors to new advanced technologies and innovations. This event truly showcases the depth and range of exciting opportunities open to our young people.



“Exhibition space is already filling up, so we are encouraging any businesses that would like to be involved to get in touch as soon as possible, to help inspire even more young people and educate them on opportunities in STEM industries.”



Advertisement

So far, sponsors of this year’s event include: Gold Sponsors; AESSEAL, CBE+, Sheffield Forgemasters, and Worshipful Company of Ironmongers. Silver Sponsors; Arm Ltd, UK Atomic Energy Authority, Institution of Engineering and Technology, Hydra Creative, Dragonfly PR and Bronze Sponsors; AMETEK Land, Forged Solutions Group Ltd, Highlander Computing Solutions, ITM Power, Wessex Archaeology, Made in Sheffield, and Stream 7.



John Barber continued: “This year there will be lots of opportunity to explore, experience and get hands on for visitors including access to the Magna main attraction. Everything from virtual reality to medical and digital technologies, advanced manufacturing and green technologies to traditional manufacturing. We even have a Spitfire alongside our Vulcan education programme in the aviation zone!”



The event will be opened by The Master Cutler, Dame Julie Kenny DBE and a business breakfast will start on the day, before the doors open to schools and young people at 9:30 am.



For eleven years, Get up to Speed, which is championed by employers and organised by The Work-wise Foundation alongside key partners in the private and public sectors, has showcased STEM career opportunities to over 30,000 young people and their families from across the South Yorkshire region and beyond.



Get up to Speed is designed for young people, their families and teachers to see some of the UK’s best innovations first-hand, hear from and talk to those involved in their success and learn about the future of the sector and its evolution through technology.



Get up to Speed website



Images: Workwise Taking place at Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham on Thursday March 29, the event gives young people the chance to see some of the UK’s most exciting STEM innovations and meet the people who design, build and operate them. Pupils can also speak to a wide variety of businesses, inventors, apprentices and education providers about future career opportunities. For the first time, the main Magna visitor attraction will also be open to visitors to explore.Get up to Speed with STEM also gives companies taking part the opportunity to showcase their expertise, highlight career opportunities and current vacancies and meet with other businesses, whilst helping to address the skills gaps across the sectors.John Barber, CEO of The Work-wise Foundation (organisers of the event) said: “This year’s event will be our 11th and largest live event to date. We have a huge variety of businesses exhibiting who will be demonstrating the wide range of jobs and careers from more traditional sectors to new advanced technologies and innovations. This event truly showcases the depth and range of exciting opportunities open to our young people.“Exhibition space is already filling up, so we are encouraging any businesses that would like to be involved to get in touch as soon as possible, to help inspire even more young people and educate them on opportunities in STEM industries.”So far, sponsors of this year’s event include: Gold Sponsors; AESSEAL, CBE+, Sheffield Forgemasters, and Worshipful Company of Ironmongers. Silver Sponsors; Arm Ltd, UK Atomic Energy Authority, Institution of Engineering and Technology, Hydra Creative, Dragonfly PR and Bronze Sponsors; AMETEK Land, Forged Solutions Group Ltd, Highlander Computing Solutions, ITM Power, Wessex Archaeology, Made in Sheffield, and Stream 7.John Barber continued: “This year there will be lots of opportunity to explore, experience and get hands on for visitors including access to the Magna main attraction. Everything from virtual reality to medical and digital technologies, advanced manufacturing and green technologies to traditional manufacturing. We even have a Spitfire alongside our Vulcan education programme in the aviation zone!”The event will be opened by The Master Cutler, Dame Julie Kenny DBE and a business breakfast will start on the day, before the doors open to schools and young people at 9:30 am.For eleven years, Get up to Speed, which is championed by employers and organised by The Work-wise Foundation alongside key partners in the private and public sectors, has showcased STEM career opportunities to over 30,000 young people and their families from across the South Yorkshire region and beyond.Get up to Speed is designed for young people, their families and teachers to see some of the UK’s best innovations first-hand, hear from and talk to those involved in their success and learn about the future of the sector and its evolution through technology.

Get up to Speed with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Manufacturing), Yorkshire’s largest annual employer-inspired STEM and construction showcase for young people, is set to be the biggest to date this year, with over 4,300 visitors already booked to attend.