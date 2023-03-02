News: Opening date for new Rotherham B&M
By Tom Austen
B&M Bargains is taking on 22,000 sq ft of space at a retail park in Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported last year that the UK's leading variety goods value retailer wanted to make changes at underused units at Cortonwood Shopping Park.
Securing planning permission, the retailer is taking on Unit 9, which was formerly occupied by Outfit and Unit 8, formerley occupied by New Look.
The new store combines the units and includes the creation of a mezzanine and a new garden centre to rear to provide a sales space of around 8,000 sq ft.
The scheduled opening date for the new store is Saturday March 4 2023.
The B&M Group was founded in 1978 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in June 2014. It is a variety retailer with nearly 700 stores in the UK operating under the "B&M" brand, 298 stores under the "Heron Foods" and "B&M Express" brands.
With its status as an essential retailer, the group continues to expand through the COVID-19 pandemic. It has stores in Rotherham town centre and at Parkgate which combine "Big Brands, Big Savings" with 100 new lines added each week, predominantly across general merchandise categories.
The retailer has a longer term UK store target of 950 stores.
Plans for the 98,000 sq ft development at Cortonwood were only passed on appeal at a public inquiry in 2013 after earlier being refused by Rotherham Council.
The planning approval for the whole scheme set an upper limit for floorspace and included a condition that the units "cannot be used primarily for the sale of food."
The latest application, drawn up by Lichfield planning consultants, argued that B&M should be able to trade from the units as the proposal doesn't increase the total retail floorspace and that less than half of the unit would be used for the sale of food.
Regarding the latest plans, officers at Rotherham Council said that "the proposal is acceptable in this commercial location without being harmful to the area."
B&M website
Images: B&M
