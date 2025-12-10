News: Rotherham ready to Rise and Reform
By Tom Austen
A disused dance studio in Rotherham has been transformed by the owners of South Yorkshire's leading Pilates studios.
Pilates is a form of exercise that focuses on balance, posture, strength and flexibility. Reformer Pilates is a full-body, low-impact workout that uses a specialised machine (sometimes called a bed) with a sliding carriage and springs to add adjustable resistance and support to traditional Pilates exercises.
Rise and Reform, which already operates from studios in Doncaster and Barnsley, has been hard at work over the last few months on its new Rotherham premises at Stag roundabout.
Rothbiz reported on the potential new occupantts last month when the operator of the Roadhouse Bar & Bottles secured a change of use for 1,387 sq ft of space to create a wine and cocktail bar with a function room on the first floor. Next to existing premises on Wickersley Road, the unit was previously home to the Paws to Hooves pet shop before it relocated to Wickersley.
The rest of the first floor, previously home to Moorgate Dance Academy, now has a clean and cosy look where experts at Rise and Reform can offer classes designed for all levels, including reformer Pilates and hot Pilates.
A post on social media about this week's opening said: "Rotherham… the wait is officially over! We’re so ready to finally welcome you into our brand new studio. We’ve poured so much time and energy into this one. Bigger, better, and cosier than ever. And yes… we now offer HOT Pilates! It’s been on our wish list for such a long time, and we’ve finally built the space to make it happen."
The latest tenants moving in marks a complete turnaround for the building. In 2024 both the Roadhouse and Rancheros restaurant said that they had closed in the Stag area for the "foreseeable future" "due to circumstances outside of our control." The reasons for both closures were been made public but a notice of peaceable re-entry by the landlord was on display at the premises.
Rise and Reform website
Images: Rise and Reform / Facebook
1 comments:
I'm convinced a good chunk of simpletons will have read the headline and hoped this was about Farage and his grand plan for Rotherham........
