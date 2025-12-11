News: Rotherham Council to invest £1.5m in building Pride in Place
By Tom Austen
Rotherham has been awarded £1.5m by the government to be spent on regeneration projects quickly, helping to rebuild community pride in the local area.
Building on the £20m Pride in Place long term funding, Rothbiz reported in September that the borough will receive £1.5m from the Pride in Place Impact Fund to support community cohesion, and stimulate local economic activity through visible, short-term, community-led improvements.
Both central Rotherham and Maltby East will will receive £2m every year for a decade as part of the Pride in Place funding but in addition, Rotherham was one of 95 places selected for an impact fund that will be delivered by local authorities and targeted at areas "in need" with the aim of building strong, resilient, prosperous, and inclusive communities.
The £1.5m is expected to be used for capital projects and needs to be spent before March 2027. A recent cabinet report explained: "£750,000 has been allocated in 2025/26 and a further £750,000 in 2026/27 to be spent within each financial year on improvements to community spaces, public spaces and high streets across the borough."
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the council and the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MCHLG).
A Government prospectus sets out that local councils will act as the accountable body for the Pride in Place Impact Fund, and "should work in collaboration with MPs and other stakeholders to identify the interventions that will deliver the most benefits to local residents and breathe new life into the areas in which they live."
A fund prospectus explains that the Pride in Place Impact Fund has three objectives:
a. Community spaces: creating, extending, improving or refurbishing existing community facilities and enabling community organisations to take control or ownership of underused but valued local assets.
b. Public spaces: enhancing the physical environment in public spaces - examples of initiatives include new or improved green spaces or public squares, improved outdoor play, sports and leisure spaces, installing street furniture, public art or wayfinding.
c. High street and town centre revitalisation: making these areas more attractive and welcoming places where people congregate and which encourage economic activity. Examples of initiatives that could be funded are shop frontage improvements, adaptations that bring premises back into use, streetscape improvements, public art, trails and wayfinding, and creating or improving the infrastructure for regular markets.
Images: RMBC
