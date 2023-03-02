News: Council consider changes to fill Rotherham town centre housing development
By Tom Austen
Shared ownership options at Rotherham Council's multimillion pound housing scheme in the town centre could be removed in a bid to get the new properties filled. The move comes during Empty Homes Week 2023.
The first home opened in February 2022 as part of an ambitious £30m+ development of more than 170 homes across three key town centre sites, heralding the next stage in Rotherham town centre's transformation.
The ‘Trilogy Collection’ includes Westgate Riverside, Wellgate Place and Millfold Rise and properties have been made available for sale, affordable rent and through shared ownership.
With the houses for sale being snapped up alongside new rental tenants, shared ownership appears to be a less popular option for some of the apartments.
Council documents show that at Wellgate Place, 11 one and two bedroom apartments in Portland House remain unsold.
The authority is now considering changing the tenure of 11 shared ownership homes to affordable rent.
Wellgate Place, on the site of the former Henley's garage on Wellgate, consists of two apartment blocks containing 34 homes and 20 two and three-storey terraced houses, with a value of £8.5m. It was set to provide a mix of 23 Council rent, eight market sale and 23 shared ownership.
Letting agents Crucible Homes describe the share ownership properties: "These stylish and modern apartments offer an open plan kitchen and living room with floor to ceiling windows. They also benefit from either one double bedroom and bathroom with shower above the bath, or one double and one single bedroom. The properties offer storage rooms and allocated parking."
Under shared ownership buyers can purchase between a 25% - 75% share in the home. They will then pay rent on the percentage of the property not purchased along with a service charge. It continues to be a less popular way on to the housing ladder nationally, especially with Government-backed initiatives like Help to Buy providing equity loans for new build properties.
This week is national Empty Homes Week 2023. The number of empty properties in Rotherham remains below this national average, at less than 3%. Nevertheless, the Council recognises that even a small number of empty properties can have a negative impact on neighbouring properties and wider communities.
Rotherham Council also works with private homeowners to help them understand how to bring empty properties back into use and ensure they maintain their properties while they are vacant, so they do not pose a risk to the public. This could include advice about how to market property or accessing support through the Council’s probate researchers.
Within the last year, the Council’s Empty Homes Officer has dealt with 199 enquiries and brought 27 empty properties back into use.
Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, Cllr Amy Brookes, said: “We’re urging anyone who is struggling to bring a residential empty home back into to use to contact us, likewise if you know of an empty property and would like to see it become a home again. We have a dedicated team that want to work with owners to offer support, information, and advice. We know the reasons for properties remaining vacant can be complex and myriad.”
Trilogy Collection website
Images: RMBC
Trilogy Collection website
Images: RMBC
