News: Controversial Rotherham land made asset of community value
By Tom Austen
A plot of greenbelt land where developers were turned down planning permission for housing is back on Rotherham Council's register of Assets of Community Value.
During the long-running planning battle, the authority reversed a decision to list The Pitches site.
Newett Homes proposed a high-quality residential development comprising 124 dwellings on the land close to The Stag. Revised down to 116 dwellings, the council's planning board voted to refuse the plans - going against a recommendation by its officers.
Following a subsequent appeal, a planning inspector ruled that the site provides a "visual amenity role for the local community and area" and houses should not be built there.
With an application imminent, Friends of The Pitches originally secured the site as an Asset of Community Value in 2019 but following an internal review at the request of the site owners, council officers overturned the original successful listing decision.
An executive decision was made in February 2023 to put the site back on the list.
The register of assets of community value enables town and parish councils, local voluntary and community organisations the opportunity to nominate local land or buildings if they consider them to be of community value.
The tool is often used to give groups the opportunity to step in to save an asset if it comes up for sale. Successful applications to Rotherham's register include pubs, youth centres, greenspace and former council buildings.
The planning application for the site at Stag was being recommended for approval, so long as developers provided over £1m as part of a legal deal.
The nine acre site on Wickersley Road has previously been used for football, cricket, hockey, tennis and bowls but it has been vacant for over five years.
Ruling on the appeal, planning inspector, Andrew McCormack, concluded last year that: "The potential and desire of the local community is sufficiently evident to support the case for the site to remain as protected Green Space. The amenity benefits to the local community and its people, as I have heard and seen them, are location specific and cannot be replicated or reproduced elsewhere. As such, this overall amenity value provided through the site as I have set out is considered to be irreplaceable."
During discussions over the plans, a figure of £912,000 was accepted by Sport England, due to go towards a replacement cricket pitch and field, replacement football facilities, a new bowling facility, tennis provision and to enable the Council to commission a new Playing Pitch Strategy. The inquiry showed that the total sum offered in the final Section 106 document was less than what it would cost to reinstate The Pitches site.
Concern and doubt was raised about the deliverability, nature and location of the sports mitigation package.
Images: Google Maps
1 comments:
This is fantastic news. Let's hope the site gets brought back into use soon, it could be an amazing facility.
Meanwhile, isn't if funny that yet again, RMBC planning officers get things wrong and it takes the planning inspectorate to put it right. I increasingly get the impression that the planning dept is full of jobsworths who couldn't find the right thing to do if it was painted bright yellow, covered in lights and screaming at the top of its voice!
