News: Work begins on redevelopment of former Rotherham grammar school
By Tom Austen
Work has begun on the £5.9m redevelopment of the former Maltby Grammar School building in Rotherham.
The project, part of a winning bid secured by Rotherham Council through the Government’s Levelling Up Fund, will extend the Trust’s Post 16 specialist facilities, and create an incubator space for training, apprenticeships, and start up support in the leisure and hospitality sectors.
David Sutton, Chief Executive Officer of Maltby Learning Trust, said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce that work has now started on redeveloping the old Maltby Grammar School.
“The works will see the old Grammar School building repurposed and will create a community resource that accommodates local services, supports wellbeing, employment and enterprise, and provides substantial learning opportunities for the Maltby community.”
The Levelling Up Fund will provide £4.5m towards the project which will see the building including the landmark clocktower, transformed into a three-story community space to include bookable workspaces, serviced hot-desking, seminar rooms, a community coffee shop, and an apprenticeship/skills development centre. The Trust is about to launch a ‘buy-a-brick’ fundraising scheme to secure the additional funding required for the project.
“This is an exciting time for Maltby Learning Trust and this project will see us taking a building that hasn’t been occupied for nearly a decade and create an inclusive multi-functional space that will host a series of community events and learning activities.
“In addition, the project will provide a state-of-the-art Post 16 facility for students who attend Maltby Academy and Sir Thomas Wharton Academy sixth form provision. This will be a fantastic new resource for our students focusing on both the specialist course delivery and supporting the transition into the world of work."
Dame Julie Kenny, Chair of Maltby Learning Trust, added: "This is a significant milestone for the Trust. Repurposing the old Grammar School building will result in an amazing facility for both our Post 16 students and the local community.
“When completed, the building will provide the opportunity for the world of education and business to come together seamlessly and establish clear progression routes from Sixth Form into training and employment. It will support new business enterprises and will provide the local community with a sustainable training resource centre.”
Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy, Cllr Denise Lelliott said: “It’s wonderful to see work starting on this project which will provide a fantastic facility to harness and grow Rotherham’s future leisure industry, whilst repurposing one of the borough’s most recognisable educational buildings.”
Other attractions also benefiting from the Levelling Up funding include Wentworth Woodhouse, Thrybergh Country Park, Rother Valley Country Park, Magna and Skills Street at Gulliver’s Valley.
Maltby Learning Trust website
Images: Maltby Learning Trust
Maltby Learning Trust website
Images: Maltby Learning Trust
