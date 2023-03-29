News: New chief exec for Kingswood Allotts





Rothbiz reported on the £2.5m Kingswood Allots deal last year.



In his new role, Tim will be responsible for overseeing the growth and development of the firm within Yorkshire, helping businesses and individuals from across the region to access the firm’s full range of strategic financial and business support, which includes business advice and accountancy services, tax planning, wealth management, and corporate finance advice.



Tim has spent much of his career supporting a diverse range of businesses and individuals across Yorkshire, helping to support a diverse range of businesses spanning innovative start-ups in the tech-sector to some of the region’s best known companies. At the same Tim has also used his expertise and knowledge to support the work of Business Sheffield and the Rotherham Investment & Development Office, where has successfully delivered a range of training courses, designed to help new and would-be entrepreneurs to learn how to manage the finances of their fledgling businesses.



Prior to joining Kingswood Allotts, Tim was quick to spot the positive implications of the government’s drive towards a digital taxation system and successfully launched a dedicated digital accounts division, helping business owners to harness cloud-based accountancy systems.



Tim balances his day-to-day work alongside giving back to his local community. He was successfully elected as councillor for the Anston and Woodsetts ward, representing the area in which he lives.



Tim Baum-Dixon, chief executive, Kingswood Allotts, said: “Allotts is a brand that has been synonymous with South Yorkshire’s business community for nearly a century. The company enjoys strong links with many business organisations throughout the region, the company has been longstanding patron of Doncaster Chamber, and active supporter of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber.



Joining at this time presents an exciting opportunity to build on the success the business has enjoyed during its long association with South Yorkshire and beyond, as well as offering a golden opportunity to use the skills and knowledge I’ve developed throughout my own career to lay the foundations for future growth.



It’s an incredibly exciting opportunity, and at a time when the accountancy and broader financial services industry is undergoing one of its most significant periods of change in a generation. Kingswood Allotts is well placed to help businesses and individuals across the region to tap into the knowledge and expertise held within the business and the broader Kingswood group.”



Kingswood Allotts was formed in 2022 following the acquisition of Allotts by the Kingswood LLP. With offices in Doncaster and Rotherham, the business employs 45 people, and working alongside its parent company, Kingswood LLP, the firm provides a comprehensive range of financial support aimed at helping businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals to manage their financial affairs.



South Yorkshire-based accountancy specialist Kingswood Allotts is setting its sights on growth and expansion, following the appointment of Tim Baum-Dixon as chief executive.In a career spanning more than 15 years, experienced chartered accountant and business adviser Tim is the first person to hold the position of Chief Executive, following the acquisition of Allotts by Kingswood LLP last year.