News: Rotherham entrepreneurs secure grant for production company
By Tom Austen
Two Rotherham entrepreneurs have turned their passion for producing, writing and acting into a successful celebrity backed production company – with passion project ‘Simply Ken’ already being pitched to top TV channels.
Gratso Productions was founded by Craig Shepherd, a Rotherham College drama teacher and local actor who has featured in When Saturday Comes amongst other titles, alongside his childhood friend, Robert Sadler.
Launched in 2023, Gratso Productions secured a kickstart grant from UKSE to allow for the editing and pitching of the pilot episode of its first production, ‘Simply Ken’ a modern sitcom about successful businessman Ken Codd who suddenly loses his job, house and wife all on the same day, to programme directors at some of the country’s leading broadcasters.
The duo have also received invaluable support from Acting legends Hi-de-Hi’s Jeffrey Holland and General Hospital’s Judy Buxton, who both star in Simply Ken.
Moving forward, the company already has plans for the production of a one-man touring play, Laurel & Hardy inspired ’The Fiddle and The Bow’.
Advertisement
Speaking on the successful start to the business, Robert said: “We are incredibly grateful for the support and advice we have received right out the gate for Gratso Productions.
“Our main goal is to cultivate local talent out of South Yorkshire, with Craig also teaching drama at Rotherham College, we have been able to offer some amazing experience for the students.
“We are incredibly grateful for the grant from UKSE which has allowed us to speed along the process of our very first production.”
Steve Lyon, Area Manager at UKSE - a local investment company that provides finance of up to £1.5m to growing companies, but which also provides support to start-ups – said: “We’re thrilled to be supporting such an exciting business within the South Yorkshire region, Robert and Craig’s passion for bringing the arts back to the region is truly exciting.
“We wish them all the best moving forward and can’t wait to see Gratso Productions make it to the big screen.”
UKSE website
Images: UKSE
Gratso Productions was founded by Craig Shepherd, a Rotherham College drama teacher and local actor who has featured in When Saturday Comes amongst other titles, alongside his childhood friend, Robert Sadler.
Launched in 2023, Gratso Productions secured a kickstart grant from UKSE to allow for the editing and pitching of the pilot episode of its first production, ‘Simply Ken’ a modern sitcom about successful businessman Ken Codd who suddenly loses his job, house and wife all on the same day, to programme directors at some of the country’s leading broadcasters.
The duo have also received invaluable support from Acting legends Hi-de-Hi’s Jeffrey Holland and General Hospital’s Judy Buxton, who both star in Simply Ken.
Moving forward, the company already has plans for the production of a one-man touring play, Laurel & Hardy inspired ’The Fiddle and The Bow’.
Advertisement
Speaking on the successful start to the business, Robert said: “We are incredibly grateful for the support and advice we have received right out the gate for Gratso Productions.
“Our main goal is to cultivate local talent out of South Yorkshire, with Craig also teaching drama at Rotherham College, we have been able to offer some amazing experience for the students.
“We are incredibly grateful for the grant from UKSE which has allowed us to speed along the process of our very first production.”
Steve Lyon, Area Manager at UKSE - a local investment company that provides finance of up to £1.5m to growing companies, but which also provides support to start-ups – said: “We’re thrilled to be supporting such an exciting business within the South Yorkshire region, Robert and Craig’s passion for bringing the arts back to the region is truly exciting.
“We wish them all the best moving forward and can’t wait to see Gratso Productions make it to the big screen.”
UKSE website
Images: UKSE
0 comments:
Post a Comment