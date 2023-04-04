News: Something in the air at Magna following revamp
By Tom Austen
Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham has re-opened its new and improved interactive "air" zone thanks to Levelling Up funding.
The revamped Air Pavilion, officially re-opened by Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Tajamal Khan, is one of Magna’s four hands-on exhibition areas where young people can explore the power of the four elements – earth, air, fire and water.
After 22 years of action, it has now been fully refurbished by Sheffield-based interactive exhibition specialists Aivaf who have refreshed existing exhibits, installed new ones and added digital fun-fact information points.
The make-over is the first of many at the centre as several exhibits, public areas and facilities are due to be upgraded over the next 18 months to improve the visitor experience and the venue’s sustainability.
This programme of work is part of a £20m pound investment secured by Rotherham Council to help improve the leisure economy and skills in Rotherham.
Other attractions also benefiting from the Levelling Up funding include Wentworth Woodhouse, Thrybergh Country Park, Rother Valley Country Park, Maltby Learning Trust and Skills Street at Gulliver’s Valley. The bid showed that the charity that runs Magna would need £1.9m for the £2.1m project.
Magna chief executive Kevin Tomlinson said: “We are proud to be part of Rotherham Council’s vision for a strong and sustainable visitor economy across the borough, alongside our fellow attractions Wentworth Woodhouse, Thrybergh Country Park and Rother Valley Country Park.
“This support has enabled us to invest in our unique building, protect its heritage and develop our exhibits, which provide energetic and enquiring minds with a place to have fun, explore the wonders of science and develop a love of STEM learning.
“We are very pleased to be playing our part in making Rotherham a great place to visit now and in the future.”
Rotherham’s cabinet member for jobs and local economy, councillor Denise Lelliott said: “The Council aims to grow Rotherham’s leisure economy by making the most of our unique assets and green spaces and investing in training to support jobs in this sector.
“Magna Science Adventure Centre is a landmark visitor attraction and events venue for Rotherham, and it’s great to see these first improvements going live and being enjoyed by schools, families and groups from across the borough and all over the UK”
The Air Pavilion now features pump-powered rockets and pedal-powered airships. Visitors of all ages can turn wind turbines to raise air balloons and try to catch fabric flyers as they zoom through a maze of colourful pipes and shoot out above their heads in a jet of air.
Magna’s rolling programme of improvements will see other exhibition spaces and outdoor play areas refurbished, with a focus on STEM learning and accessibility. It will include improvements to the reception area, café, signage, lifts and LED lighting.
Magna website
Images: RMBC
Magna website
Images: RMBC
