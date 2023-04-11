News: Merkur Slots turned down for 24 hour opening hours at Rotherham gaming centre
By Tom Austen
Merkur Slots, which opened in a vacant unit in Rotherham town centre last year following a partly successful planning appeal, has seen new plans to open 24 hours a day refused by Rotherham Council.
In 2021 Cashino Gaming Ltd was refused planning permission in Rotherham for a High Street adult gaming centre (AGC) as council officers were unhappy with the proposed 24 hour operation.
The venues do not offer Fixed Odds Betting Terminals (FOBTs) like betting shops but instead contain machines that offer low stakes and bingo being played on tablets.
At appeal the adult gaming centre was given the green light for a former bookmakers on Frederick Street, but instead of being a 24 hour operation, a condition stated that open hours for customers or for deliveries are to be between the hours of 8am and midnight.
A new planning application was submitted in February 2023 with the planning consultants asking for consistency from Rotherham Council given that Noble Amusements Ltd on Effingham Street did not have its opening hours restricted when planning permission was granted 20 years ago, enabling 24-hour operation. The site is now operated by Admiral 24/7.
The application states: "It is clear that Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council have welcomed 24-hour operation within the Town Centre and a precedent has been set."
In its representation Merkur included noise assessments showing no detrimental impacts from its "smart, well-run establishments."
Consultants at Planning Potential for the applicants, said: "Merkur Slots typically operate 24-hours a day, 7 days a week. Whilst longer hours of operation are sought, it is important to consider that Merkur noise levels are generally very low and impacts on disturbance to surrounding residences are effectively mitigated and minimal. For example ... only background music is played within venues (similar to shops) and there are no tannoy systems. Further, the late-night customer base is predominately late shift workers looking to relax and larger groups are very rare due to the offer within the Adult Gaming Centre. As such, the nature of the use proposed would not result in adverse noise in night-time hours and the use is appropriate to the Town Centre context."
In refusing the new application, planning officers at Rotherham Council said: "The Council considers that a 24hr operation would result in additional activity and general disturbance to local residents in an area where uses opening beyond midnight is not encouraged" adding that the proposal is considered to be contrary to national and local planning policies.
If the application is to be appealed again, Merkur will hope for a different planning inspector who could not support operation through the night in the intitial application, concluding that it "would create additional activity at a time when local residents would expect a quieter environment at such times."
Merkur website
Images: Merkur
Merkur website
Images: Merkur
2 comments:
Too many bandits about already
Not that I would frequent a place like this,but town centres are now 24hour entertainment places,casinos open 24hours, obviously a place like Rotherham would never get a casinos with a council like it has,when I want t go to casino for a little flutter I have to go to Sheffield or sometimes Huddersfield...yes Huddersfield, Rotherham is so backward,but it's to expected with council we have,make no wonder Rotherham's nightlife is dead and we have to go elsewhere,it's almost like that's what RMBC wants!
