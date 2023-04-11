News: Work continues on £13m travel schemes in Rotherham





At Wellgate and Broom Road a £3.6m scheme sees Rotherham Council introduce 1.4km of dedicated cycle tracks on Wellgate between Hollowgate and Boswell Street, along with three new signalised junctions, one new road crossing, two improved road crossings and associated connecting works.



Clifton Roundabout, along with its approaches, will be narrowed to a single lane to control vehicle speeds, provide space for cycle tracks, separate from traffic and pedestrians, all the way around, and improve the refuge areas for pedestrians and cyclists crossing each arm of the roundabout.



The proposals mean that the current bus lane on Broom Road would end before the roundabout where two lanes will merge into one, with the cycle track alongside. The existing westbound bus lane will be kept, and goods vehicles will be newly allowed to use the bus lane.



During works there will be traffic management closures on Broom Road for approximately 25 weeks, Wellgate for approximately 25 weeks and Clifton Roundabout for approximately 14 weeks.



Original proposals for the third phase have been change after they "received significant local opposition." Plans to close the junction of Centenary Way onto Main Street to private vehicles have been dropped, as has the proposed “no left turn” restriction from Westgate onto Main Street, and other changes to junctions with Canklow Road and Old Sheffield Road, and restrictions to vehicles on Coke Hill and Wilfred Street.



These changes, agreed with Active Travel England, follow new data showing the need for traffic reduction was not as originally thought, and address the main concerns of local traders.



The revised plans are also expected to increase the number of parking bays along Sheffield Road and Westgate above the current level of provision.



A new 20 mph limit will be implemented along Westgate to help to make the stretch between new housing developments and the town centre more attractive to pedestrians and cyclists.







Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport and the Environment, Cllr Dominic Beck, said: “We listened to residents and business feedback and have made substantial changes to the original proposals for this stretch of cycle route. This proposal means a minimal impact on motorists, while still meeting the need to ensure that the new housing developments along Sheffield Road are not entirely dependent on cars for travel, and putting the government’s funding for cycle routes to good use.”



“Completing the latest phases of Sheffield Road Cycleways will be a great achievement as it provides a safe and pleasant cycling environment and connects developing communities along the route, reducing air pollution, congestion and supporting healthy lifestyles.”



Monies for the scheme were secured by Rotherham Council and the South Yorkshire Mayor Combined Authority from the Government’s Transforming Cities Fund. Construction will take place in two phases, starting in the spring and expected to last for 15 months.



The council said that it wants to extend the Meadowhall to Broom route as more funding becomes available in the future.



Work is now underway on an active travel scheme on the edge of Rotherham town centre, with funding confirmed for another to make it easier to walk and cycle from Sheffield.