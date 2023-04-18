News: Slice to meet you: Rustic Pizza Co.'s journey to Rotherham





The Independent South Yorkshire restaurant chain exchanged a deal earlier this year with nationwide placemaker, Muse, to open a new outlet in the last remaining retail space at Forge Island.



The Rustic Pizza Co was founded in 2017 by Doncaster-based husband and wife team Lee and Sian who originally ran a mobile street food business. The duo transformed a passion for pizza into a successful business venture, delivering their freshly made, wood-fired pizzas across their home city as well as serving up a slice of Italy at events and festivals all over the country.



The company opened its first permanent outlet at the popular food court in Doncaster’s Wool Market in 2019.



The Rotherham restaurant is due to open in 2025 after work completes on the Rotherham town centre site in 2024.



Lee said: "When covid hit, we had to adapt and soon became famous in the city for our DIY pizza kits – something we hope will be as popular in Rotherham. Since reopening post-pandemic we’ve gone from strength to strength – opening our sister venue, The Rustic Burger Co. at the Wool Market and we have plans to open another Doncaster venue later this year [at Lakeside].



"We’re so excited for Forge Island; we really believe that it will regenerate the area and make Rotherham a place people want to visit and be an incredible destination for families who live here."



Joining the pizza place, the Thistle Group is signed up to bring a number of brands to Forge Island. These include Portuguese and Southern African eatery, Casa Peri Peri, created by Masterchef star, Bobby Geetha; Estabulo Rodizio / Sakku Samba – a dual-branded concept honouring the Gaucho style of cooking and a fusion of Japanese-Brazilian cuisine, and luxury coffee shop Caffé Noor. Local burger, shake and dessert restaurant, Cow & Cream has also taken space to complete the mix of eateries.



The independent eateries will be joining boutique cinema operator, The Arc, and national hotel chain, Travelodge, who will anchor Forge Island, to bring a real, family-friendly feel to the town centre.







"People can expect a truly unique experience when eating with us – a true taste of Italy in Yorkshire. Our freshly made, authentic, wood-fired pizzas are made with only the finest Italian products, something this area of Rotherham has never seen before.



"We can’t wait to bring our famous rustic atmosphere, tasty food, cocktails, and live music to the city and we’re confident that people are going to love it."



Lee Ogley, managing director of The Rustic Pizza Co. is looking ahead to a new base in Rotherham where he aims to help create an authentic, welcoming vibe combined with great food at Forge Island.