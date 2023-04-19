News: Magtec working on commercial vehicle solutions
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based Magtec, the UK's leading designer, manufacturer and integrator of drive systems for electric and hybrid vehicles, has entered into a partnership with ETRUX, an advanced manufacturer, to develop full vehicle solutions.
Magtec, which has its state-of-the-art factory at Templeborough, has its main market of trucks but it has a growing presence in other sectors including rail, UK land defence, bus re-powers and special applications such as marine and mining.
Signing a Memorandum of Understanding, commits Magtec and ETRUX to a business relationship which enures that a unique full vehicle solution comes to fruition.
ETRUX is a commercial vehicle specialist that assists companies in the transition of vehicle fleets to carbon zero.
Ronan Hamill, CEO of JANS Group, of which ETRUX is a subsidiary, said, “ETRUX is a relatively young company, but punches well above its weight in terms of experience and expertise. The company is focussed on assisting customers in the evolution of diesel to electric fleet. This collaboration will allow us to offer a much wider range of electric vehicle products and signifies a good and strong business partnership which has the potential to see further advancement in the electric commercial market.”
Jim Erskine, Head of Commercial at Magtec continued “As a company we are unique as we design, manufacture and produce core technologies as well as software and diagnostic systems in the commercial EV sector. Working with ETRUX allows us to blend our capability with theirs in order to have a greater range of completed commercial vehicle solutions.
“ETRUX brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in lightweight composites and top hat vehicle solutions and combined with our range of electric drive train solutions, ETRUX has a much broader offering for their EVolve customers.”
Gerard Galvin, managing director of ETRUX, said; “This Magtec MOU allows ETRUX to progress with a number of exciting projects through our EVolve consultancy and we look forward to working closely with the Magtec team in Rotherham over the coming months.”
Magtec recently secured GB Small Series Approval for its own-brand 7.5 tonne electric truck for daily urban operations, the MEV75. It means the MEV75 will be eligible for a government plug-in grant, offering fleet managers a discounted purchase price and reduced monthly finance option.
Louise Atkinson, Homologation Specialist and Vehicle Integration Engineering Manager at Magtec, said: “Securing GB Small Series Approval for our MEV75 is a significant milestone for Magtec. It is evidence of our commitment to UK manufacturing and our support for fleet managers as they move to zero emission vehicles. Watch this space for more Magtec own-brand electric vehicles to follow soon.”
Magtec website
Images: Magtec
