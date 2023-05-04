News: Flats plan for fire damaged Rotherham pub
By Tom Austen
Plans have been submitted for a new mixed use development in Rotherham town centre that would replaced the former Rhinoceros pub that has been wrecked by fire.
Rothbiz reported last year that plans to enable the Bridgegate pub to expand were approved just days after the building suffered a fire attended by several fire crews.
Now new proposals have been outlined by Essex-based Cape Designs Ltd which show how the site could be transformed.
The application shows 22 flats and two retail units surrounding an internal courtyard and would involve the demolition of the whole of the existing building.
The Rhinoceros pub was one of 16 pubs put up for sale by J D Wetherspoons in 2019. Known locally as "Rhinos," the pub operated independently from Wetherspoon but was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Plans explain that refurbishment works were underway with the intention for the rear wing of the building to be converted to residential apartments "but two subsequent fires caused considerable damage to the existing building and structure. Given this damage, an outline application route was decided on to establish what could be acceptable on the site."
Planning documents add that the fire was caused by trespassers.
Planners are being asked to approve outline plans for two retail units facing Bridgegate of 800 sq ft and 1,000 sq ft. Access would be between the two retail units into a courtyard area, which is envisaged "to be a combination of accessible pathways, tree and flower bed planting and occasional benches."
Adding another storey is in the proposals, with the plans explaining: "Given how low this building sits as existing compared to its two neighbours, we believe that there is a certain scope to raise the height of the building, and its scale, allowing for the extra floor level to be built.
"Much of the existing additional more central bult up areas will be removed and replaced with a planted courtyard which will give an much improved outlook from the proposed apartment adding much needed green infrastructure to the area.
“We envisage the form of the building to reflect the existing three-storey scale of the building but project a more modern approach within the courtyard with a mixture of Juliet balconies, dormer windows and glazed stair compartments.”
Further details are set to be included in a later reserved matters application.
Adjacent to the site, plans were approved in 2021 to convert empty retail premises into six flats. The former Walmsley furniture store is Grade II listed having been built in the mid 18th century as a townhouse.
Images: Cape Designs
