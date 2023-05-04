News: Global deal sees Rotherham-based IBCS acquired
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based Industrial Battery & Charger Services Ltd (IBCS), one of the UK's largest independent suppliers of forklift truck batteries and chargers, has been acquired by EnerSys, a global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications.
IBCS helps businesses maximize the performance and lifespan of their battery systems. Established in 1984, it moved from its original base in Darnall, Sheffield, to premises at Hellaby in 2012.
Listed on the New Yorks Stock Exchange, EnerSys is the largest industrial battery manufacturer in the world, operating manufacturing and assembly facilities worldwide for customers in over 100 countries. It is headquarted in Pennsylvania, USA with regional headquarters in Zug, Switzerland and Singapore.
The deal, for an undisclosed sum, represents a strategic move for EnerSys, enabling the company to expand its motive power service offerings and strengthen its presence in the UK market. With the addition of IBCS, EnerSys will be able to further enhance its comprehensive range of battery-related services, from installation and maintenance to repair and replacement.
Vincent Baudelet, VP Sales and Service, Motive Power EMEA, at EnerSys, said: "We are excited to welcome IBCS to the EnerSys family. Their expertise in battery service and maintenance will enhance our ability to provide end-to-end solutions for our customers, and their strong reputation in the UK market will help us grow our business in the region."
IBCS will continue to operate under its current name and branding, and its management team is expected to remain in place.
Paul Hewson, Managing Director at IBCS, said: “We are delighted to be joining forces with EnerSys. This partnership will allow us to offer our customers even more comprehensive and integrated battery solutions, including top-of-the-line lead acid batteries, proprietary Thin Plate Pure Lead technology (TPPL), and the industry’s most advanced lithium battery while also providing new opportunities for our employees.”
IBCS website
Images: IBCS
IBCS website
Images: IBCS
