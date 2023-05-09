News: Clegg Construction goes back to school in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Clegg Construction has been awarded the contract to work on an exciting £5.9m renovation scheme to repurpose the derelict Maltby Grammar School in Rotherham into a community resource and education facility.
Work got underway recently on the project, part of a winning bid secured by Rotherham Council through the Government’s Levelling Up Fund, that will extend the Trust’s Post 16 specialist facilities, and create an incubator space for training, apprenticeships, and start up support in the leisure and hospitality sectors.
The company has pledged to support a range of local health and wellbeing projects and employment and skills development opportunities during the contract, and it is estimated that up to £1.25m will be pumped into the local economy after Clegg committed to use as many local sub-contractors, suppliers and enterprises as possible.
Ross Crowcroft, Pre-Construction Director at Clegg Construction, said: “Maltby Grammar School has played a pivotal role in the local community over many decades and the team at Clegg Construction is very pleased to be breathing new life into this historic building and giving it a future.
“This project will provide significant new facilities for the area in terms of learning and development. We have pledged to support the local community in a number of ways during the duration of this project as part of our commitment to the communities that we work in.
“We are pleased to have now made a start on site and look forward to the renovation project progressing over the coming months. We have wide experience of working both within the heritage sector and the education sector, so this scheme is a perfect fit for our expertise at Clegg Construction.”
Built in the early 1930s, the school closed in 2012 and had fallen into a state of disrepair after being mothballed.
Maltby Learning Trust is now bringing the historic building back into use with plans which include the creation of incubator space for training and apprenticeships, bookable workspaces and serviced hot-desking, and start-up support for the leisure and hospitality sectors.
The re-purposed building – known for its impressive clock tower – will also extend Maltby Learning Trust’s Post 16 specialist facilities for students who attend Maltby Academy and Sir Thomas Wharton Academy sixth form provision.
Clegg Construction has just started work on site to refurbish the building and also to build a new steel frame extension in the existing courtyard to provide space for an exhibition hall.
The company is also exploring opportunities to work with the school’s estates team to create outdoor space for tree and flower planting, along with bee and butterfly corridors.
Other members of the team working alongside Clegg Construction include Self Architects, engineer GCA Ltd and employer’s agent and project manager Cube.
The renovation is due to be completed at the end of this year.
Images: Maltby Learning Trust
