News: Europe’s largest shoe retailer to open new Rotherham store
By Tom Austen
An empty unit at Parkgate Shopping in Rotherham looks set to be the right fit for an international shoe chain.
With recent expansions for Poundland, who have taken the large former Marks & Spencer unit, and plans in the pipeline for Sports Direct and USC to join a new gym in the former Millets outlet, now the former Bensons for Beds unit looks to have a new occupier.
Deichmann is eyeing up the unit so it can bring the best in stylish footwear to Rotherham.
The German company, which has more than 4,000 stores in 31 countries around the world, is a global success story selling 160 million pairs of shoes annually.
Still run as a family business - as it has been since the early years of the 20th century - Deichmann is now Europe’s largest shoe retailer and features its own range of "must-have" fixes for fast fashion shoppers, a host of stylish essentials, as well as big name brands including Skechers, adidas, Nike, Hush Puppies and many more.
Recruitment is underway and a planning application has been submitted for new signage at Parkgate's unit 10A, which is around 7,000 sq ft.
Deichmann’s gross revenue reached the record level of more than 8 billion euros in 2022. The Essen-based company focused on taking advantage of opportunities, despite the crisis, and made forward-looking investments to establish strong strategic foundations for the future. For 2023 Deichmann said it remains focused on expansion, including overseas. The group will continue to invest its own funds in organic growth and is planning to open around 200 new stores around the world.
The very first Deichmann branch in the UK was opened in 2001. It already has stores at The Glass Works in Barnsley, and the Frenchgate Centre in Doncaster, as well as at Meadowhall and The Moor in Sheffield. A new outlet is opening this week at Crystal Peaks, also in Sheffield.
Diechmann stores operate using the "rack" concept where the customer is not presented with single shoes arranged on the shelf by size. You don't have to ask the sales assistant to get the shoe in a different size or colour. Shoes are on display not only in pairs, but also in boxes.
Rothbiz reported earlier this year that Parkgate Shopping Park had been put up for sale by its owners who are seeking offers in excess of £80m for the freehold interest.
Described as the UK’s second largest retail park, the site comprises a total of 577,837 sq ft of unrestricted retail accommodation in 45 units and occupies a site of 37.5 acres.
Other recent deals include Popeyes taking over from KFC and a new letting for Wren Kitchens.
Deichmann website
Parkgate Shopping website
Images: Google Maps
Deichmann website
Parkgate Shopping website
Images: Google Maps
Good news to see an empty unit filled
