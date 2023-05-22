News: Rotherham regeneration at UKREiiF
By Tom Austen
Regeneration projects across Rotherham and the rest of South Yorkshire where on show last week at UK’s Real Estate, Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF).
Key players, influencers and decision makers gathered at Leeds’ Royal Armouries Museum to highlight investment and development opportunities. The message from South Yorkshire was around the area being a location at the heart of the UK, which offers a world-class investment and relocation opportunity, as well as being a great place to live and work.
Rotherham Council joined with the other local authorities and the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) to showcase the region’s recent success stories and attract further investment to drive economic growth.
Investible opportunities where featured in a "Transforming Rotherham" showcase including the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) and wider Waverley site, projects backed by Government funding including in the town centre and Dinnington such as Riverside Residential and Corporation Street, the proposed new Mainline Station, and further regeneration at Templeborough.
Rotherham-based regeneration firm, Harworth Group, were also in attendance and they hosted an event all about its AMP success story and why it is a Blueprint for High-Tech Productivity. THe panel discussed the multi-decade journey from deindustrialised former coal mine to hub of high-tech manufacturing and innovation, and why it continues to thrive.
South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “This is a hugely exciting time for South Yorkshire. We’re a region turning our huge potential into reality. Already world-leaders in advanced manufacturing, we attract companies, investors and leaders from around the world.
"We’re at the cutting edge of research into health sciences and renewable energy. We have two globally respected universities and a thriving cultural sector. We combine rural beauty and urban edge right at the heart of the UK, with the Peak District National Park as our backdrop.
"We’re working with Westminster to bring more devolution to South Yorkshire so we have the powers, money and control to shape our economy so it works for us. With new leadership, ambitious plans and a warm welcome for everyone who wants to live, work and invest here, there has never been a better time to come to South Yorkshire.”
Images: SYMCA
