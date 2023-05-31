News: Xeros dyeing to change the world
By Tom Austen
Xeros Technology Group plc has signed a deal with one of the largest manufacturers of garment finishing machines in the world that will help to reduce the environmental impact of new jeans.
Based on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, Xeros is a Leeds University spin-out that has created a number of technologies that reduce the impact of clothing on the planet.
Trials carried out on the AMP using polymer beads demonstrated that Xeros can process denim jeans from their raw state to a finished product in a single machine in a continuous process at scale. The results were achieved with ultra-low chemistry, water ratios and effluent.
The latest deal is a technology license and distribution agreement for its garment finishing technology with KRM Tekstil Boya San. Tic Ltd.
Under the terms of the ten year, worldwide non-exclusive agreement, KRM, which will act as a global distributor for Yilmak Makine, is licensed to distribute and sell machines manufactured by Yilmak incorporating Xeros' proprietary XDrum and XOrb technology for use in denim processing, garment finishing and garment dyeing processes across Yilmak's full range of garment finishing machines.
Yilmak, headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey, was established in 1968 and is one of the largest manufacturers of garment finishing machines in the world. It exports to more than 35 countries globally and supplies machines to over 500 factories.
The agreement allows Xeros to significantly increase its market access into new territories including Europe, Brazil and Mexico as well as strengthen its current access into Asia. The Agreement has the potential to deliver substantial revenues over the 10-year term. The textile machinery market is estimated to be worth $52 billion by 2033.
Approximately 2 billion pairs of jeans are manufactured globally every year and Xeros' technology significantly reduces the volume of water, chemistry and cycle time used in the finishing processing of raw denim jeans into consumer products.
Neil Austin, CEO of Xeros, said: "The apparel industry is estimated to consume over 93 billion cubic metres of water every year in the production of clothing.2 In an industry under increasing pressure from both consumers and legislators to reduce its impact on the planet, technologies like ours can make a significant impact. We are very pleased to have signed a further contract with like-minded partners that enables us to continue bringing our technologies into the global market."
On other fronts, Xeros is expecting a business boost for its XFilter technology from new legislation having signed a number of global deals this year.
In a recent updat, Austin added: "Currently, the apparel industry is estimated to consume over 93 billion cubic metres of water every year in the production of clothing. These processes are not environmentally friendly, nor sustainable and without the intervention of technologies such as those offered by Xeros, will fail to reap the rewards of this consumer-driven ESG macro-trend.
"Many of these pressures are also relevant when considered in the context of the appliance industry, and have recently been exacerbated by France's decision to mandate a deadline of 1 January 2025 for a microfibre capture requirement in all washing machines. The announcement has paved the way for further reforms and placed increasing pressure on other governments to follow suit. California has also proposed similar legislation and we are currently awaiting the European Commission's publication of its initiative to reduce microplastic pollution. The passing of this legislation will have a substantive impact on reducing microfibre pollution at scale and improving the industry's environmental footprint.
"Given the global legislative agenda, Xeros' technologies are vital to achieving this and are increasingly doing so."
Images: Xeros
