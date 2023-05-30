News: Approval for £6m Rotherham regeneration scheme
By Tom Austen
Planners at Rotherham Council have approved proposals for a £6m mixed use development to replace burnt-out buildings in Rotherham town centre.
The decision is seen as key to the authority's attempts to secure the properties on Corporation Street using a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO).
Located on a key gateway into the town centre, the burnt-out buildings that make up 3-7 Corporation Street have been a long-standing eyesore in Rotherham. Khyber Pass Indian Restaurant (no.7) suffered fire damage in December 2005 with the ‘Envy’ night club above (no.7) suffering a similar fate in April 2007 (affecting the retail units below). The Muskaan Indian Restaurant (no. 3-5) was also fire damaged in July 2011. All properties were taken out of the ratings listings soon after the fires due to the properties being uninhabitable. Repairs were not made to any of the properties and the businesses never reopened.
Council officers are looking to acquire the properties using powers provided to enable acquiring authorities to compulsorily purchase land to carry out a function which Parliament has decided is in the public interest.
In this instance the buildings would be demolished and a private sector developer would be brought in to build a £6m residential-led, mixed-use development, comprising of apartments with commercial space on the ground floor. A planning application was submitted by Rotherham Council at the start of 2023.
Designed by AHR Architects, the proposals show that the current buildings would be demolished and replaced by a mixed use building, between two and four storeys in height, comprising 19 residential flats and three units totalling 1,238 sq ft of commercial floorspace, plus access, external landscaping and car parking.
Slightly amended through the planning process, the plans are for a mix of 1-bed (7) and 2-bed (12) flats with either garden space on the ground floor or juliet balconies on the upper floors. Access is retained through the site to service the buildings on Bridgegate to the rear and plans include three parking spaces and space for 40 cycles.
The site is within the town centre conservation area and Historic England and the council's conservation officer have no objections as the designs have restricted the height of the buildings so that views, especially of Rotherham Minster, are to be respected. From the North, the building would step down towards the Chapel on the Bridge.
The plans were approved without going to the council's planning board as a quick determination was required to tie in with the ongoing CPO. Rothbiz reported last month that the authority had issued the legal documents for the order.
Council documents explain the next steps: "The project will bring the site into public ownership and demolish the current, derelict buildings, offering a cleared site for redevelopment. Partnership with the private sector (preferred option) will secure the delivery of a residential-led, mixed use development. The Council has worked closely with local developers to deliver similar successful schemes across the Town Centre, following a ‘build to rent’ template. This delivery model has proven successful on other sites (Old Market, Keppel Wharf, Imperial Buildings) located in close proximity to 3-7 Corporation Street."
Commercial property firm, Eddisons, provided a viability report for Rotherham Council. It concludes that the development costs associated with the project comes in at £5.94m with the completed properties worth around £2.12m, a gap of £3.8m showing that the development would be unviable. However significant external funding has already been secured to address the gap - £2,647,664 from the Town Deal, £537,724 from the Levelling Up Fund and £75,000 via the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) gainshare fund.
Images: RMBC / AHR
1 comments:
High rise fetishist incoming in 3... 2... 1...
