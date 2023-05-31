News: Cepac acquires land for expansion
By Tom Austen
Cepac, the UK's leading independent corrugated packaging and display provider, has acquired an 11 acre parcel of land for expansion alongside its head office in Rotherham.
Founded in 1999, Cepac has established one of the largest and most technologically advanced corrugated packaging plants in the world in Manvers. Part of the HSA group, it also has operations in Darlington, Doncaster and Rawcliffe.
Adjacent to the existing flagship manufacturing facility at Brookfields Park, the company said that the "acquisition of the land has been undertaken to allow for future expansion of our Group’s activities."
Steve Moss, Group Managing Director at Cepac, said: "Cepac has been established for almost 25 years, during which time we have pioneered Performance Packaging, making us one of the most innovative corrugated packaging producers. We shall continue to pioneer high quality sustainable packaging in the UK through the development of our unrivalled range of industry leading solutions.
"This recent land acquisition is in line with our Group development strategy and will allow us to grow our manufacturing capability further for the benefit of existing and new customers. It is an exciting time for our business and this need for expansion is a direct result of the hard work of the whole team at Cepac working in partnership with our customers and key suppliers over many years."
last year the comapny invested £1.45m in solar panels that provides around 25% of the site's electricity requirements focusing on domestic hot water.
The firm has also announced that Alastair McDonald and Stuart Gilder have joined the Board as Directors. As existing members of the management team, both Alastair and Stuart will also continue in their current General Manager roles.
Moss added: “We have some wonderful developments ahead of us, following the announcement of the machinery investments for Rawcliffe, the acquisition of the Flutepac business and the recently announced 11 acre site acquisition in Rotherham. Having Alastair and Stuart as Directors undoubtedly strengthens our Board, further ensuring we hit our strategic objectives. We welcome them both.”
Images: Cepac
