News: Rotherham hotel on the market
By Tom Austen
A well-situated Rotherham hotel has been put up for sale with a £2m price tag.
Graham + Sibbald, one of the UK’s leading property consultancy services, is listing The Consort Hotel, Thurcroft as being available to buy.
The 28 room hotel was built on the site of the former Kingsforth Garage in the 1980's. The Brampton Road location is close to the M1 and M18.
Sale documents show that the freehold of the 25,178 sq ft property is available for offers over £2m. For that new owners would get 28 ensuite rooms, conference and banqueting facilities with a 350 capacity, and an 80 space car park.
The sale brochure says that the building was acquired by clients in 2015 and the business is currently run by a third party operator by way of a management agreement. The hotel continues to trade.
In 2015, The Best Western Consort Hotel was acquired for an undisclosed sum by James Edward Hotels Ltd, operated by its subsidiary Company Montgomery Hotels Ltd. The hotel was previously put up for sale in January 2012 with an asking price of £1.3m. It was purchased later in the year by the hotels division of investment company, West Register Property, from the Peat family who had owned the hotel since 1997.
Agents believe that the property/business is likely to be of interest to a wide range of buyers including individual regional and multiple operators and investors but say that redevelopment of the 1.1 acre site is not out of the question.
The brochure states: "Furthermore it is conceivable that the substantial freehold property, which is situated on a large plot, could also be of interest to property speculators and developers for an alternative use, subject to obtaining planning permission and any other necessary consents."
The site would have been affected by plans for Phase 2b of HS2 through Rotherham to Leeds, which is now unlikely to go ahead.
At Thurcroft, safeguarding areas were extended as further road realignments were proposed. Morthen Road would have been realigned to cross above the new railway and motorway to maintain access between Thurcroft and Wickersley. On farmland adjacent to the Nine Trees Trading Estate, a new roundabout and realigned road would link to Brampton Road close to the hotel.
HS2 maps showed the hotel left out of the "safeguarding area" whilst land all around it for the new roads was included.
Consort Hotel website
Images: Graham + Sibbald
Images: Graham + Sibbald
