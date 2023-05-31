News: Plans tweaked for Forge Island as work continues
By Tom Austen
With construction well underway, Rotherham Council and national urban regenerator, Muse Developments, its delivery partner, have made minor changes to the plans for the Forge Island leisure scheme in Rotherham town centre.
More public realm is being added to the riverside area.
Construction work started last year with lead contractor Bowmer & Kirkland, after Rotherham Council stepped in to fund the scheme when the funding available to Muse, "significantly reduced."
Plans were approved in 2020 for the scheme which will include a new Arc Cinema, Travelodge hotel and six food and drink outlets, which are already fully let.
Applicants now want to make non-material amendments to the previously approved planning permission which "reflect design development as the project moves from the planning approved drawings to detailed design for construction purposes."
Rothbiz reported earlier this month that the cinema will have two flagship Hypersense screens, including Dolby Atmos sound, a giant screen and a 4K Laser projector – which creates a truly immersive experience. Additionally, it will also have six medium-sized screens that provide an intimate atmosphere for smaller showings – perfect for Arc's popular events like ‘Silver Screen’ and ‘Kids club’ which will be launching in Rotherham.
Across the river, the acquisition and demolition of the former Wilkos store by the council has prompted a rethink for the café and public realm in that area.
With the Riverside Precinct and Chantry Buildings gone too, the site on Corporation Street is being readied for proposals that include a 1,500 sq ft café in a new open area called "Millgate Place" that connects Forge Island (and its new bridge) with the heart of the town centre.
The plans, drawn up by Tetra Tech consultants, state: "The proposed amendment on Site B north to the café arrangement and the surrounding public realm layout reflects the opportunity to enhance the Forge Island project detail following a change in circumstances since the grant of the original planning approval.
"The Wilko store adjacent to the boundary of Site B north has now been demolished and, subject to the amendments now proposed, allows the café and public realm design to take advantage of the more exposed aspect to the north and better orientate the building within its immediate environment but also improve its integration with the wider public realm and connectivity to the riverside.
"The previous arrangement comprising a retaining wall and steps can be removed and the land graded to allow level access (1:20 max) on the footpath connecting back into the riverside path to the north. This is considered a significant public realm enhancement with improved accessibility compared to the original planning approval."
The Thistle Group's Caffé Noor is signed up to take on the unit when construction is complete in 2024.
Planning approval is still awaited for a much larger public realm scheme along the river at Domine Lane and Market Street.
Images: Muse / FaulknerBrowns
Images: Muse / FaulknerBrowns
