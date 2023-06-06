News: Updated plans for Olive Lane at Waverley
By Tom Austen
Consultation is underway on plans for a long-awaited mixed-use scheme which is set to form the heart of the community at the Waverley development in Rotherham.
A £50m scheme from landowner and developer, Harworth, and Dransfield Properties Ltd for the land was approved in 2017, but this was scaled back in 2021 after a contraction in investment in new retail developments following a recession, Brexit and the COVID pandemic.
Harworth said that another revised scheme will now replace the current development pending planning permission. It comes after plans progressed for new residential developments were approved on the land originally earmarked for the larger Olive Lane scheme.
Sky-House Co have plans for 106 properties for land off Mitchell Way and also in the Olive Lane area, Forge New Homes has announced plans for a 32 home development.
A seperate application for a £2m medical centre on the site has already been approved, with work due to start this summer.
Consultation documents state: "With over 1,500 homes occupied at Waverley and 2,000+ people working within the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP), and growing in strength and size, Harworth Group has been working with stakeholders to deliver a vibrant local centre for Waverley to provide the facilities and services to support the existing population.
"In August 2021 Harworth Group sought planning permission for a new mixed-use centre. This replaced a former retail-led scheme on the same site. Since the submission of the application, it has become clear that the scheme is no longer appropriate for the needs of the local community, therefore changes have had to be made to the scheme to ensure that the right size and scale of local centre is delivered at Waverley.
"The design and layout has been re-imagined, building on the best work done to date to enable a viable, vibrant and more fitting scheme for the community of Waverley. The scheme proposed has taken on comments to the previously submitted scheme and informal discussions with Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council.
"The Olive Lane scheme will provide community facilities and amenities for residents and employees at Waverley in line with the wider outline planning permission for the site. Whilst the occupiers are not all confirmed at this stage, interest in the scheme has been expressed by a wide range of national and local retailers which will provide diverse, but complimentary uses."
A full planning application will be submitted for the detail of the scheme following the consultation but indicative plans show that a large 16,500 sq ft building, designed for a deep discount retailer such as Lidl or Aldi, has been removed, although a smaller food store remains.
Indicative plans show a range of units of different sizes and uses. These could be home to a community centre, pharmacy, optician, nursery, bars / restaurants, bakery, offices and a food store.
The plans add: "The proposed development will help to create a vibrant, mixed-use street that meets a number of different purposes including leisure and retail services and adding some office space. The scheme also includes a new block of urban residential development which is complementary to the approved scheme of residential development adjacent to the site and will provide the critical mass and activity next door to the Olive Lane high street.
"The scheme will include a series of high-quality public realm spaces and gateways which will tie in with the wider Waverley development strategy. The community spaces proposed are expected to be available for use by various activities and displays including community events and local farmers markets."
Upgraded bus stop facilities are also proposed on Highfield Spring.
Developers hope to submit an application this month and begin construction on site in quarter 1 of 2024.
Harworth website
Images: Harworth
Harworth website
Images: Harworth
