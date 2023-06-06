News: Bluebell Wood's Business Expo is back for 2023
By Tom Austen
Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice are once again giving businesses the opportunity to exhibit their services and network with South Yorkshire’s finest (and beyond) by hosting its Business Expo this month.
The Bluebell Wood Business Expo is held in association with the Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce and will take place at the Holiday Inn, Rotherham on June 15.
The event is free to attend and will give local businesses the chance to meet new customers and learn lots from an exciting line up of guest speakers, including Steve Judge. Steve overcame a devastating car accident to become a two-time world champion in paratriathlon and is now an award-winning motivational speaker whose mission is to help people, inspire others and motivate many.
In addition to guest speakers and exhibitors, there will also be refreshments, entertainment from magician, Afro Magic, and our mascot, George, who will be walking around the stands.
Advertisement
Bluebell Wood Business 365 partner, Troy Mallard from Mallard mortgages will be exhibiting at the expo once again.
He said: "The Bluebell Wood Business Expo was amazing last year. It gave us an opportunity to meet so many new people and network with other likeminded business owners. The vibe was great and I’m looking forward to seeing some familiar faces as well as new ones this year!"
Eleanor Hughes, Regional Fundraiser at Bluebell Wood said: "The event was a huge success last year and we’re really looking forward to doing it all again. We have a fantastic list of exhibitors and there’s still time to book your free delegate place.
"As well as making lots of new contacts, you’ll be helping us to continue supporting families at the most difficult times imaginable."
You can book your free delegate place here
Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice supports children and young adults whose lives are just too short, caring for them in their own homes and at its hospice in North Anston. Every day, it needs to raise £14,000 to keep the doors open for families across South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire, North Derbyshire and parts of North Lincolnshire.
Bluebell Wood website
Images: Bluebell Wood
The Bluebell Wood Business Expo is held in association with the Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce and will take place at the Holiday Inn, Rotherham on June 15.
The event is free to attend and will give local businesses the chance to meet new customers and learn lots from an exciting line up of guest speakers, including Steve Judge. Steve overcame a devastating car accident to become a two-time world champion in paratriathlon and is now an award-winning motivational speaker whose mission is to help people, inspire others and motivate many.
In addition to guest speakers and exhibitors, there will also be refreshments, entertainment from magician, Afro Magic, and our mascot, George, who will be walking around the stands.
Advertisement
Bluebell Wood Business 365 partner, Troy Mallard from Mallard mortgages will be exhibiting at the expo once again.
He said: "The Bluebell Wood Business Expo was amazing last year. It gave us an opportunity to meet so many new people and network with other likeminded business owners. The vibe was great and I’m looking forward to seeing some familiar faces as well as new ones this year!"
Eleanor Hughes, Regional Fundraiser at Bluebell Wood said: "The event was a huge success last year and we’re really looking forward to doing it all again. We have a fantastic list of exhibitors and there’s still time to book your free delegate place.
"As well as making lots of new contacts, you’ll be helping us to continue supporting families at the most difficult times imaginable."
You can book your free delegate place here
Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice supports children and young adults whose lives are just too short, caring for them in their own homes and at its hospice in North Anston. Every day, it needs to raise £14,000 to keep the doors open for families across South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire, North Derbyshire and parts of North Lincolnshire.
Bluebell Wood website
Images: Bluebell Wood
0 comments:
Post a Comment