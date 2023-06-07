News: First look at Grimm & Co's newest chapter









Lumsden designs retail for destinations – cultural, entertainment and visitor attractions worldwide, including for The British Museum and Harry Potter retail destinations such as Platform 9 3/4 at Kings Cross and the Warner Bros. Studio Tour. They are leading the design, masterplan and fit out for the final phase of the charity's two year building project.



The charity has been running since 2014 and was founded by Deborah Bullivant, who developed the story destination and a suite of activities, built on a bedrock of action research that demonstrated real and significant positive impact on literacies for children and young people and families - especially for those communities, often left behind.







Now the charity says that it hopes to open on Ship Hill in Autumn 2023.



Turning the beautiful, gothic, towered building into a wondrous, experiential place that celebrates the joyful discovery of stories, the enhanced and accessible offering includes a story themed café (called The Feastery), the Emporium of Stories (with Book Nook and the Apothecary to the Magical shop), function / theatre / banqueting space (known as Cliffhanger Castle), Grizelda’s Imaginarium and three different Writer’s Pad spaces to welcome schools, families and story lovers from across the region and beyond.



Deborah Bullivant, Founding Director of Grimm & Co said, “We are incredibly thrilled that Lumsden, with an impressive, world class portfolio including the likes of Kew Gardens, The National Gallery and Warner Bros. Studio Tour – The making of Harry Potter in both London & Tokyo, are bringing their expertise, vision and a touch of designer magic to capture our spirit and build our creative vision into a reality.



"Lumsden are listening, designing and transforming this beautiful space into an enchanting place full of awe and wonder, creating Grimm & Co’s Emporium of Stories, an exciting, creative, welcoming, inclusive space for everyone, offering an unusual, imaginative safe space for children, families and visitors of all ages to enjoy. The children and young people who the charity work with are excited to work with Lumsden and have been invaluable advisers to the design and transformation of this truly remarkable building.”







The £2.9m project has secured further funding from the Future High Streets Fund and the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (in association with Rotherham Council), together with support from Key Fund, Northern Cultural Regeneration Fund, plus support from an anonymous local donor.



James Dwyer, Creative Director of Lumsden Design said “We are immensely proud to collaborate with Grimm & Co, supporting their incredible work inspiring young minds through the transformative power of storytelling. Working with Deborah and her team has been a joyous journey, and together Lumsden and Grimm & Co are creating a magical experience, blending Grimm’s captivating storytelling with enchanting interior design, to spark creativity, ignite imaginations, and help build brighter futures for young people."







Behind the scenes sneaky peeks are set to kickstart a crowdfunding campaign that enables businesses, individuals and communities to get involved and become part of the journey to help realise a piece of this history being made.



Grimm & Co website

Lumsden Design website



Further images have been released of the Emporium of Stories, The Feastery, The Book Nook and Cliffhanger Castle - new magical spaces that are set to open in Rotherham town centre later this year.