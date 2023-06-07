News: Plans progress for commercial units by Rotherham nightclub site
By Tom Austen
Plans have been detailed that make use of vacant land on the edge of Rotherham town centre, close to where a popular nightclub once stood.
Rotherham-based developer EV Waddington Ltd has supplied much needed industrial and manufacturing accommodation across the borough over the years and is now progressing plans to build a speculative development on land off Brinsworth Street.
Outline planning permission showing four employment units totalling 23.400 sq ft, was approved at the end of 2022.
To the rear of the site of the Liquid & Envy nightclub, the brownfield land between the railway line and Centenary Way has in recent years been used as a car park.
The latest detailed plans show four new light industrial units, ranging from 5,470 sq ft to 5,585 sq ft, and that the existing vehicle entrance off Brinsworth Street to be retained. Details of drainage, landscaping and construction management are also included.
Made part of a site for Mixed Use Allocation in the borough's Local Plan called "MU09," the town centre masterplan of 2017 had the Main Street area down for a new gateway development providing commercial use and retail uses close to, but not competing with, the core town centre. This included ideas for a new larger format discount-convenience food store along with ancillary large format retail units and a drive-thru café / food and drink unit. The 2022 plans stated: "At the time this document was produced there was retail interest in the northern site which we understand is not now the case."
In approving outline plans, council planners said: "Whilst not fully in accordance with MU09 in land use terms, the policy allows proposals to be considered where a non-included uses (sic) can be considered on their own merits.
"Overall it is considered that the principle of the proposal has an acceptable mix of employment uses and that the site is more suited to employment use than some of the other uses within E Class [a whole range of uses now under Commercial, Business and Service] given the character of the immediate area. It is considered to be appropriate for this site."
E V Waddington Ltd has already developed 31 East in Dinnington, Northfield Business Park in Rotherham, Vantage Park in Sheffield, Shortwood Business Park in Barnsley, and Aldwarke Business Park and Chesterton Court in Rotherham.
The Liquid & Envy nightclub closed in 2012 following a decline in trade. The previous operators, Luminar Leisure, went into administration in October 2011 and a subsequent £45m deal to save the operation included the purchase of the Main Street venue but it closed in the December of 2012.
The site went up for sale but it was demolished in 2015.
Waddingtons website
Images: Google Maps
Advertisement
