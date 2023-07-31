News: Works complete on £8m replacement reservoir in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Yorkshire Water’s £8m reservoir replacement project is now complete and is supplying drinking water to Rotherham.
Plans were approved in 2019 and the work to replace the two reservoirs, based in Boston Park, Rotherham, began in February 2020 with partners Mott McDonald Bentley and was commissioned to ensure that Rotherham can continue to have high quality drinking water in the future.
The first reservoir, which carries 4 million litres of water, was completed in summer 2021, and began serving parts of Rotherham including Rotherham hospital.
Work on the second reservoir, which holds 8 million litres of water, is also now complete and in service, along with a new water pumping station that was upgraded as part of this work. Work reinstating the public field at Boston Park is being completed.
While work was underway to make room for the reservoir, local Rotherham Red sandstone was uncovered. Smaller pieces of the rock have been used to separate the field from the access road to the reservoirs and larger pieces have been given to a local stone mason, who will create a piece to feature in the park.
Helene Moore, who has project managed the scheme for the last year said: “I am delighted to see that the second reservoir is now in service, bringing high quality water to thousands of properties across Rotherham.
“This scheme has been a fantastic investment in the longevity of Rotherham’s clean water systems and despite setbacks due to Covid, we’ve given these reservoirs a new lease of life.
“The area that was used to store the red stone and other assets throughout the construction period has been cleared and re-seeded, and we’re really pleased with the overall success of the project.”
Yorkshire Water website
Images: Yorkshire Water
