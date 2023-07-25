News: Another empty retail unit next on Rotherham Council's shopping list
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council is set to acquire another empty retail unit in Rotherham town centre that has been vacated by a national retailer.
And the large vacant retail unit, that was formerly home to Boots, looks to have a new use, at least temporarily.
A year after Boots walked away from Effingham Street as part of a 2020 acceleration of it Transformation Plan, new planning documents show that a new occupier has a proposal to bring it back into use.
Henry Boot Construction is gearing up to begin work on the long-awaited, multimillion pound revamp of Rotherham markets and new library having bagged the tender from Rotherham Council for the £31.7m project.
The Sheffield-based firm, which worked on the new markets and library and the wider Glass Works scheme in Barnsley town centre, has now submitted its Construction Environmental Management Plan (CEMP) for approval by Rotherham planners.
The document shows how the contractor intends to take on the former Boots building nearby to use as its main site office from September 2023.
With 25,985 sq ft of floorspace over three floors, Henry Boot Construction is set to convert the retail space into offices, canteen areas and kitchenettes. In the yard to the rear on Henry Street, temporary cabins and toilets will be in place as the fit out works take place.
Rotherham Council used delegated powers to enable it to complete the necessary transactions to acquire property at 42 – 46 Effingham Street.
The council report said: "Rotherham Council is embarking on its most significant regeneration opportunity following the securing of major public sector investment. The impact of this programme will bring benefits across the entire Borough and the community of Rotherham.
"The town centre is currently home to a number of vacant, abandoned and derelict buildings and acquisition and public sector control of privately owned properties is a route to deliver on the Town Centre Masterplan ambitions."
A price for the property has not been disclosed but Rothbiz believes that it is in the region of £770,000. It follows on from the council's cabinet approving the proposed use of the £1m Strategic Acquisitions Fund in April.
To aid regeneration, Rotherham Council has previously acquired the empty Wilko's unit on Corporation Street in 2022 and the former Primark unit on High Street in 2020.
Boots is listed as "under offer" with agents, Brassington Rowan who advertised it as an "outstanding retail / leisure / development opportunity." The building was previously sold in 2020, before it was due to go to auction with a guide price of £1.1m.
The project timetable for delivery is due to take approximately three years. Construction was due to finish in December 2025.
As for the former Boots building, "long term redevelopment is anticipated as part of the continuing redevelopment of the town centre," the council says.
Images: Brassington Rowan
2 comments:
It'll get set on fire and then around 2040 it'll become a 'public realm'
"long term redevelopment is anticipated as part of the continuing redevelopment of the town centre," the council says.
I think that's RMBC speak for "will be knocked down and turned into flats".
I wonder where RMBC is getting all this money from?
Post a Comment